Senior Pastor at Korean Church in Stockholm
2023-05-14
The Korean Church in Stockholm is seeking a senior pastor. The church, established on August 30, 1987, is looking for a senior pastor with the following qualifications:
Introduction to Stockholm Korean Church:
The church consists of members from various denominations in Korea. The worship at the church generally follows the Presbyterian traditions.
The church is registered with and administered by the Equmeniakyrkan, a Swedish interdenominational organization. The church operates independently and has its own worship format and system based on biblical teachings and church law.
The church currently has 120 members, including 70 adults and 50 children and adolescents.
Additional information about the church can be found at the following link: http://koreanchurch1.cafe24.com/xe/A01
Qualifications for the Pastor:
The church is seeking someone who:
• Depends solely on the Word, is filled with the Holy Spirit, and has a mature faith and character that earns respect from children to the elderly.
• Has a heart for lost souls following in the footsteps of Jesus.
• Can handle the challenges of interdenominational ministry beyond the limits of the incumbent pastor's denomination.
• Has a strong desire to work with the congregation to build the future of the church.
Other Requirements:
• Has been ordained by the Presbyterian Church in Korea or Methodist Church in Korea.
• Has at least five years of pastoral experience after ordination.
• Has been in charge of adult group ministry for at least four years.
• Speaks fluent Korean and is proficient in English or Swedish.
• Has a sense of calling and passion for the development of immigrant churches, spiritual revival, and passing on the faith to the next generation.
Required Documents:
• Resume (including personal and family photos taken within the last three months).
• Personal statement (theological background, pastoral experience, growth background, family introduction, and pastoral vision).
• Ministry plan (understanding of the roles and relationships of the church building and pastor with the laity, development plan for the church, and education plan for the next generation).
• Certificate of ordination, M.Div., and final graduation certificate.
• Recommendation letters (from at least two senior pastors or elders).
• Sermon videos (at least two videos of sermons preached within the last six months).
• Video introducing yourself and presenting your pastoral plan.
Submission Deadline: 31st May, 2023
Submission Address: stockholm.apply@gmail.com
Note:
For more information about the position, please visit the church's website.
For inquiries and guidance regarding the position, please contact stockholm.apply@gmail.com
