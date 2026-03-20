Senior Optimization Engineer
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla matematikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Optimization Engineer.
About The Role: As a Senior Optimization Engineer, you will take a leading role in designing and advancing cutting-edge optimization models that drive the efficient allocation of Flower's energy assets across diverse and dynamic markets. Beyond building robust and well-tested models, you will be expected to influence technical strategy, mentor peers, and ensure that our optimization systems are not only accurate and efficient but also scalable and future-proof.
What you'll do
Lead the design, implementation, and deployment of advanced mathematical optimization models to maximize efficiency and revenue across multiple energy markets.
Drive architectural and technical decisions for optimization systems, ensuring robustness, scalability, and maintainability.
Write, review, and maintain production-grade Python code, embedding optimization at the core while setting a high standard of engineering excellence.
Design effective test strategies to validate optimization models ensuring reliability and performance under diverse market conditions.
Proactively identify opportunities to improve model design, optimization approaches, and integration with other trading systems.
Stay ahead of emerging trends in mathematical optimization, contributing innovative ideas and translating them into Flower's roadmap.
Mentor data scientists & engineers and provide thought leadership within the Asset Optimization domain and fostering a culture of technical excellence.
Who you are
Master's or PhD in Operations Research, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Engineering Physics, or a related quantitative field.
5+ years of professional experience developing and deploying production-grade optimization models in commercial or research settings.
Proven expertise in applying advanced MILP optimization techniques to balance expressiveness of the formulation, robustness and model complexity
Solid theoretical foundation and ability to translate mathematical concepts into practical, high-performance optimization systems.
Strong proficiency in Python and experience developing production-quality optimization code within complex systems.
Experience developing test methodologies for optimization solutions.
Skilled communicator, able to present technical concepts with clarity to both technical and non-technical stakeholders, and influence decision-making.
Hands-on experience with mathematical modeling libraries (e.g., Pyomo, SciPy, OR-Tools) and solvers (e.g., Gurobi, HiGHS, SCIP, CPLEX, GLPK).
Bonus: prior exposure to energy markets, trading systems, or real-time optimization environments.
Location
Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply
Our corporate language is English, as we have about 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of Predictions and Optimization, VP of Engineering and our CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6554795-1904443". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558), https://flower.teamtailor.com
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flower Jobbnummer
9809769