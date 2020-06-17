Senior Operations Excellence Manager - Johnson & Johnson, Helsin - Johnson & Johnson AB - Maskinförarjobb i Helsingborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Johnson & Johnson AB

Johnson & Johnson AB / Maskinförarjobb / Helsingborg2020-06-17About The Johnson & Johnson Consumer HelsingborgCaring for the world, one person at a time has inspired and united the people of Johnson & Johnson for over 130 years. We embrace research and science - bringing innovative ideas, products and services to advance the health and well-being of people.With $81.6 billion in 2018 sales, Johnson & Johnson is the world's most comprehensive and broadly-based manufacturer of health care products, as well as a provider of related services, for the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices markets. There are more than 250 Johnson & Johnson operating companies employing over 125,000 people and with products touching the lives of over a billion people every day, throughout the world.At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Nordic, we have a truly unrivalled brand portfolio, with power brands across multiple categories, including Neutrogena, Natusan, Piz Buin, o.b, Imodium, Ipren, Livostin and Nicorette. In Helsingborg we manufacture Nicorette and Rhinocort products for the global market. Our Nicorette products - found in over 80 countries - help people around the world to quit tobacco and live healthier lives. In addition to manufacturing, we also have a global research and development unit working in three areas: Smoking Cessation, Digestive Health and Cough & Cold. With around 650 employees we are one of the region's largest companies.Introduction And OverviewIt's an exciting time for Johnson & Johnson's Consumer site in Helsingborg, Sweden. There is a big focus on both New Product/New Business Opportunities as well as growth of Existing Products. In support of this growth, we need capable leaders who can support us on our journey, both now and into the site's promising future.We are now recruiting for a Senior Operational Excellence Manager. The role has ca. nine direct reports and report directly to the Managing Director/Site Leader for the Johnson & Johnson/McNeil Consumer Healthcare site in Helsingborg.Objectives of the PositionLeading cross functional teams in the achievement of project/program objectives through management of supply chain and manufacturing activities.Developing project scope and objectives.Establishing and tracking critical milestones, timelines and contingency plans.Following-up throughout project/program process to ensure goals are achieved.Collaborating with planning, scheduling and manufacturing personnel to ensure effective customer service from end-to-end.Gathering data to formulate project/program plans and objectives.Seeking-out continuous improvement opportunities and overseeing timely implementation of efficient manufacturing practices.Identifying and implementing potential cost savings and project execution improvements.Participating in quality system reviews and development of systems to improve compliance.Integrating manufacturing, packaging and distribution capabilities.Managing project team activities during project implementation.Directing communication of project status, milestones, timelines, and budget to management and stakeholders.What You Will Need To SucceedTo be successful in this role you need to have a good understanding of the pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, and the functions of the processes supporting the operation. Equally important is to understand partners' needs in this environment, including customer, transportation, Regulatory Affairs, Manufacturing, Quality, Compliance, and New Product Development teams.You are a good communicator and enjoy developing engagement through multiple levels and functions of the organization. You are a great teammate and have exceptional collaboration skills. You can navigate yourself in a matrix organization and seek solutions in a complex environment.QualificationsA minimum of a bachelor's degree or equivalent (preferred).A minimum of 5 years leadership experience (required) in at least one of the following fields: Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and/or New Product Development.Good knowledge of regulatory and quality/compliance requirements (required)Global supply-chain experience (merit).Experience in Six Sigma and/or Lean methodologies (merit).Experience in a Current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) environment (required).Proficient in English language, verbal and written (required).ApplicationIf you are interested in this position, please apply with an updated CV and Cover letter in English. The selection process will start immediately, please send in your application as soon as possible. The application period will close on Thursday 2nd July 2020. We reserve the rights to close the advert earlier. All applicants can expect feedback on the application.For union related questions please contact either Susanne Svensson: IF Metall on 042-88331, Lena Danman: Unionen on 042-288117 or Ulrika Lindstrand, AF on 042-288462We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.2020-06-17Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-07-17Johnson & Johnson ABNorrbroplatsen 225442 Helsingborg5268766