Senior Network Technician Nordics
2024-09-09
About Zeppelin
Zeppelin is the exclusive dealer for Caterpillar Inc and offers new and used construction and mining machinery, rental services as well as engines and electric generators. The range includes more than 100 machine types, from mini excavators to gigantic mining trucks. The Nordic operation is complete with sales, service, financing, and leasing. We are now seeking an experienced Senior Network Technician to join out Zeppelin Nordics IT team.
We offer a challenging and developing role in a dynamic company with the opportunity to influence and develop our network infrastructure. You will have the chance to work on exciting projects in an innovative and technically advanced environment. We value skill development and offer continuous training and certification opportunities for our employees.
About the role
As a Senior Network Technician Nordics, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the network infrastructure of Zeppelin Sverige AB, Zeppelin Danmark A/S, Zeppelin Rental Danmark A/S, SITECH Sverige AB and SITECH Danmark A/S and Central Network IT in Germany.
You will be responsible for ensuring that the network is reliable, scalable, and secure to support business operations. This role requires deep technical expertise in networking as well as experience in managing complex and critical systems. You will work closely with other IT teams to achieve business objectives.
Your key responsibilities
* Design and Implementation: Develop and execute high-performance network solutions that meet the company's needs, including LAN/WAN, Wi-Fi, firewalls, and VPN solutions.
* Zeppelin Group IT Maintenance and Monitoring: Ensure continuous operation of the network infrastructure through regular monitoring, maintenance, and upgrades. Implement best practices to minimize downtime and improve network performance.
* Zeppelin Group IT Security: Implement and maintain security protocols to protect the network from potential threats, including intrusions, malware, and DDoS attacks. Coordinate with the IT security team to ensure compliance with security policies and regulations.
* Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve complex network issues quickly and effectively. Collaborate with other IT technicians and external vendors to resolve incidents.
* Documentation: Maintain and update technical documentation for the network infrastructure, including topology maps, configuration files, and maintenance logs.
* Mentorship: Support and guide support technicians by sharing your technical expertise and experience. Contribute to training programs and knowledge transfer within the team.
* Project Management: Lead and participate in network-related projects, including planning, resource allocation, and execution of network upgrades and new installations.
* Zeppelin Group IT Optimization: Identify and implement improvements to optimize network performance and resource utilization.
* Active Network Components: Working with configuration and support of the active network components of the manufacturers we use (e.g. Cisco / Palo Alto).
Your qualifications
* Education: Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field. Relevant certifications are highly desirable.
* Experience: At least 5 years of experience working in IT networks, with at least 2 years in a senior role. Experience managing complex network environments at an enterprise level.
* Technical Expertise: In-depth knowledge of networking technologies and protocols such as TCP/IP, OSPF, BGP, MPLS, VLAN, and QoS. Experience in working with certificates.
* Security Knowledge: Strong understanding of network security, including firewalls, IDS/IPS systems, and VPN technologies.
* Problem-Solving: Excellent troubleshooting and analytical skills. Ability to manage and resolve complex technical issues under pressure.
* Communication: Strong communication skills, both verbal and written in Swedish and English. Danish and German is a plus. Ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
* Leadership: Experience leading technical teams and driving projects forward.
Your personal attributes
* Independent and proactive, with the ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
* Structured and meticulous, with a strong focus on details.
* Flexible and adaptable in a changing work environment.
* Team player in an international corporate set-up.
Application
This is a full-time position that will be located in Landvetter, at our new headquarter.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 11th of October 2024. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested. Please submit your application in English.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to Andreas Hendrix, andreas.hendrix@zeppelin.com
