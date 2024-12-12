Senior .NET Developer - Stockholm
2024-12-12
Do you want to make a difference using your technical skills to create innovative payment solutions?
Avarda is a leading provider of white-label payment and financing solutions for businesses across various industries. Focusing on simplifying the payment process and enhancing customer experience, Avarda enables 250 companies to thrive in the rapidly changing digital landscape with its advanced, true white-label offering for payments. We manage 4 million consumers annually and process millions of transactions worth over SEK 16 billion.
At Avarda, you will have the opportunity to be part of an exciting journey as we build a state-of-the-art platform that transforms how e-commerce merchants handle payments. As a Senior .NET Developer, you will play a key role in designing and developing our backend systems, focusing on scalability and performance.
Why Avarda?
We offer more than just a technical challenge - you will become part of a team building the future of payment solutions with modern, unified technology. With us, you can grow both technically and personally, as we shape stronger work processes and develop innovative solutions for future products. We are building a modern platform that supports current and future products, and you will help create a stronger company culture and more efficient ways of working.
Our backend platform is based on the .NET stack and microservices architecture, mainly deployed in Azure.
We have a distributed tech team with employees in Borås, Stockholm, Gdansk, Malaga, and a partner in the Czech Republic. Our payment and card services are used in 13 European markets, and travel may be required.
The essential requirements:
At least 5 years of software development experience, particularly in C#, .NET Core, and Azure.
Deep knowledge of system architecture, with experience designing and maintaining microservices.
Coach junior developers and actively participate in technical and architectural decisions.
It would be a plus if you also have:
Experience with integration, delivery, and deployment with Kubernetes, Docker, and Azure Pipelines.
Experience with optimizing systems and applications for high performance and reliability.
Experience with implementing logging and observability using OpenTelemetry.
Experience in e-commerce, payment solutions, or finance.
Fluency in Swedish writing and speaking. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TF Bank AB
(org.nr 556158-1041), http://www.avarda.com Arbetsplats
Avarda Kontakt
Adlan Elmurzaev adlan.elmurzaev@avarda.com Jobbnummer
9057511