Senior Mobile Developer
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-29
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, connectivity platform, and digital services.
We're looking for a Senior Software Developer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Join a team of software engineers in developing innovative mobile services to enhance the longevity and sustainability of our appliances. Craft outstanding direct-to-consumer sales experiences for three top-tier brands. Whether it's a new filter, spare part, or replacement, you'll be the one to make it easy to purchase.
In detail, you will:
• Develop software using a modern tech stack for mobile phone apps and cloud services, with a primary focus on the logic needed to control and optimize new business models and after sales value creation.
• Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with the rest of the team.
• Create and maintain modularized software that is scalable to different brands, regions and appliance categories in our connected ecosystem.
• Work together with other developers, testers, designers, and product managers with shared responsibility for the teams' success.
• Make our team the model for a new normal in software product development.
Who you are:
• You have experience in developing mobile phone apps and backend services.
• You have experience in developing software that is frequently updated in production.
• You have experience in integrating both internal enterprise business systems and 3rd party business services.
• You need to master at least two of the following competence areas and quickly learn what good looks like for the others:
· Mobile phone app development for Android in Android Studio and Kotlin/Jetpack Compose.
· Modular test automation for business logic in full stack systems.
· Build pipeline, code analysis, feature flag and analytics tools for full stack development.
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
• Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
• Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
• Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
Electrolux Group: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux
