Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aSenior/Mid-level Embedded Software Engineers Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking skilled Senior/Mid-level Embedded Software Engineers with strong expertise in C, C++, or Python for the development of cutting-edge embedded software systems. The role will focus on the development of software products using various embedded platforms and architectures.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop complex embedded software using C++, C, or Python.
Work with embedded OS platforms such as Linux, QNX, or AUTOSAR.
Support and automate testing using frameworks like Pytest or Android testing tools.
Collaborate in a CI environment to ensure high-quality software integration.
Contribute to projects within the Android Automotive Platform.
Preferred Experience:
Automotive experience, particularly with FlexRay or LIN protocols.
Familiarity with Android Automotive platforms is a plus.
Important: This role does not provide sponsorship.
If you're passionate about embedded software development and ready to take on exciting challenges, apply now!!
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
& contact me at +46 727635140
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
