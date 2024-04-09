Senior Microsoft 365 Specialist
At Tele2 we have a vision to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We strive for circular economy, innovation, diversity and to protect children online. We now look for a Microsoft 365 Specialist to help us deliver great communication & collaboration services.
We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge everything that others take for granted. We are driven by an absolute belief that things can always be done better by acting fearlessly and challenging how things can and should be done. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way. We focus on simplicity in every task we undertake, aim to creating unlimited possibilities beyond expectations.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Workplace & Internal IT team are seeking a skilled and experienced Microsoft 365 Product Expert specializing in Collaboration & Email Security to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing Microsoft 365 collaboration tools, serving as the Ironport system owner, and overseeing our intranet system. Workplace & Internal IT delivers key IT services such as managed & secure devices, communication and collaboration tools, Identity and Access Management and helpdesk support to all Tele2 employees in 4 countries. We do this with help from partners, and to be successful in this role you need to be comfortable in vendor management and collaboration with external suppliers.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
• Proficiency in Microsoft 365 collaboration tools, such as Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Stream, Viva apps, etc
• Familiarity with PowerApps/PowerPlatform is a plus.
• Strong understanding of email and email security protocols such as DMARC, DKIM, and SPF. · Extensive experience with email security relay services, particularly Cisco Ironport.
• Overall understanding of Microsoft 365 functions, value, and services.
• Ability to strategize, architect, and govern Microsoft 365 environments.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills as well as experience in vendor management.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a plus.
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
As a part of our team, you will join us in our vision for "Your Digital Workplace - Anywhere, Anytime and Adaptive to your needs". The team consists of highly skilled specialists in different fields that value collaboration and open communication.
We deliver on our promises and celebrate our success together.
LIFE AT TELE2
Working at Tele2 will let you work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success, and you will always have an impact through your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
This is a Hybrid role, located at our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.
Welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
As part of Tele2's recruitment process, we perform background checks on all final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
