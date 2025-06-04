Senior Mechanical Engineer - Static Equipment
Academic Work Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join one of Sweden's most important climate initiatives! We are looking for an experienced mechanical engineer to drive technical quality and safety in a long-term Carbon project, located in Milan!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior Mechanical Engineer - Static Equipment, you will be a key technical resource in an international project team. You'll work with design and quality assurance of pressure vessels, heat exchangers, tanks and other non-moving equipment.
You are offered
• A long-term assignment in a technically exciting and socially important project
• Work in an international environment with high quality standards
• Opportunity for significant influence and technical leadership
• Dedicated team focused on innovation, sustainability, and results
• A dedicated Consultant Manager that will support you during your assignment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Review technical drawings and specifications for static equipment
• Ensure compliance with engineering standards and safety regulations
• Collaborate cross-functionally with designers, contractors, and stakeholders
• Identify and solve technical issues, drive documentation and reporting
• N/A
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• At least 5-7 years of experience in mechanical/static equipment engineering (construction/industrial)
• Strong technical skills in system design, performance analysis, and maintenance strategies
• Knowledge of pressure vessels, tanks, heat exchangers, and related systems
• Solid understanding of material selection, stress analysis, fatigue, and failure models
• Experience working with international standards and regulatory frameworks
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Engineering degree (mechanical/static equipment) or equivalent hands-on experience
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from large-scale infrastructure or industrial projects
• Quality control experience related to rotating equipment
• Swedish language skills
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analytical mindset - to assess technical designs, identify risks, and solve complex engineering problems.
• Collaboration skills - to work effectively with cross-functional teams, contractors, and international stakeholders.
• Attention to detail - to ensure quality, safety, and compliance with standards in all technical documentation and equipment specifications.
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112811". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9373161