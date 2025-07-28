Senior Mechanical Design Engineer - Combustion Engines
2025-07-28
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
THE ROLE
As a Senoir Mechanical Design Engineer you will be responsible for design and development of robust, proven, and reliable products utilizing the latest automotive technologies.
- Engineering & design of engine & auxiliary systems.
- Creating 3D models and assemblies, and 2D drawings using Catia V5 & V6.
- Take responsibility for product from scratch into production, including release and validation.
- Estimating cost and time scopes for each part.
- Interaction with suppliers and technology providers.
- Collaborating with project managers and other engineers in and outside of the team.
Need to have
You have a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company that is leading the way in the hyper-car business. You have -
- A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering.
- Experience with CATIA V5 or V6 or equivalent.
- 8+ years of experience with designing combustion engine systems.
- Experience with assemblies, multi-model links and cast parts.
- Knowledge and experience in applying GD&T (Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing).
- Proven experience as a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer.
Advantageous to have
- Experience with PLM (product life cycle management) systems.
- Composites and tooling, or manufacturing experience.
- Experience in project management.
- Personal experience with building / re-building engines.
- Understanding technical concepts and homologatan standards is advantageous.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
