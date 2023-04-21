Senior Material Scientist - Oral Product Development
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to apply your strong scientific expertise in material science in pharmaceutical product development? Do you see yourself in a place built on innovation and creativity that champions inclusion? Then join us in this great opportunity!
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we are the bridge between forward-thinking science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines.
We are currently looking for a Senior Scientist or Scientist - Material Science in Oral Product Development, Gothenburg (OPD). Our vision is to transform product design and development to enable us to deliver new medicines to patients. Oral products are key growth areas for AstraZeneca, covering a wide range of projects including small molecule immediate release as well as modified release and complex formulations.
Career level depends on candidate's experience for the role.
You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation of medicines and playing a key role in the analytical development of new medicinal products. Bring your experience in the areas of pharmaceutical analysis and your strong analytical perspective to the team and be a leader in the late stage development of new drug products.
You will deliver analytical knowledge that encompasses understanding of manufacturing processes, control strategy, robustness and stability. You will also work cross functionally with multiple internal and external interfaces, supporting drug projects from the early clinical phase through to commercial filings.
Key Responsibilities:
* Provide material science expertise in product development and conduct material science characterization of drug substances, excipients, intermediate blends and drug products.
* Plan and execute experimental work in alignment with the project objectives.
* Work collaboratively with colleagues in other functions to identify and define drug substance critical attributes and contribute to the end to end control strategy and reduce end product testing
* Develop understanding of the link between critical material attributes, process robustness and product performance, including the impact of material variability.
* Identify and assess materials risks, develop and deliver robust material science plans to support drug projects.
* Clearly communicate plans, experimental data and conclusions to project teams.
* Tackle complex scientific problems and provide lean and innovative solutions.
* Develop appropriate methods to support formulation development, and perform phase appropriate validation as required, in accordance with relevant guidelines.
Essential Requirements:
* PhD level education (or BSc/MSc with proven industry experience) in chemistry, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical science, material science or a relevant discipline.
* An excellent understanding of principles of physical chemistry related to surface properties, and particle characterization and bulk powder behaviour.
* Proven experience in material science characterization (size, surface, morphology, imaging and flow properties).
* Advanced practical expertise in characterization methods such as powder rheometry, particle size by laser diffraction or dynamic light scattering, pycnometry, specific surface area by BET and SEM imaging.
* Strong oral and written communication skills and the ability to discuss complex ideas in a simple, easy to understand way.
* The ability to tackle complex scientific problems and troubleshooting.
* A proven track record of working collaboratively in a team environment to deliver project objectives
Desirable Requirements:
* Experience of pharmaceutical development
* Good knowledge of Python programming, and scripting.
* Experience of authoring CMC content for the relevant aspects of drug product regulatory filings throughout the clinical development phase.
* Knowledge of tools for multivariate analysis, data visualization and predictive modelling packages.
* Experience of technical supervision, coaching and mentoring
* Ability to think and operate across functional boundaries, challenge the status quo and seek opportunities for business improvement.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
We welcome your application no later than May 2nd, 2023. Please note applications must include your CV and a covering letter which presents your areas of strength/development and why you should be considered for the role. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-164166". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca galia.nystrom@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
7688811