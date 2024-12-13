Senior Material Engineer
2024-12-13
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to bring your material skills to the next level?
An exciting opportunity opens within Base Materials Polymer Technology. We are looking for a Material Engineer, that will have a key role in developing the new specification portfolio for masterbatches and compounds and suppliers' related capabilities, to support Tetra Pak's ambitions.
At Base Materials, we secure supply of sustainable, safe, price-competitive base materials at the required quality level for our factories and customers. We also support and contribute to base material innovation, addressing sustainability challenges.
The position is temporary, for 9 months, based in Lund and will include some travelling.
You will be part of the Tetra Pak central Supplier Management organization, responsible for the masterbatch & compound technical supplier management. You will be reporting to the Polymer Technology manager.
What you will do
You will be a part of a central competence center available for the Tetra Pak organization, which handles base material supplier management and development of base material specifications. You will work with suppliers and Tetra Pak organizations when driving and supporting issue resolution activities, quality improvement and polymer approval projects.
This role will put you in contact with key internal and external stakeholders across different functional and international borders.
You will focus on
Manage technical relationships with suppliers ensuring good communication and collaboration in issue resolution and supply issues
Assure suppliers compliance to specifications and legal food safety regulations
Support project organisation in qualification of new or modified polymer grades to ensure collaboration and sourcing approach stays agile, while making best use of external analysis providers
We believe you have
You have a relevant university degree at a Master level. You have knowledge about polymer/compounding industry and related technologies. Experience from injection moulding and food packaging applications is a clear advantage, as well as experience in quality management and technology development.
We are looking for you who are analytical which makes it easy for you to create a structure and keep track on many parallel issues. You are a good communicator and excellent at both spoken and written English.
You prefer to collaborate and have the ability to manage internal and external relationships in a cooperative, diplomatic, and successful manner. Building relations comes easy to you and you know how to balance listening with persuasion and helpfulness with firmness. We also believe you can deal with ambiguity & continuous change in terms of work scope and challenges identified. You are an open person who actively shares knowledge with others.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 7th January 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Karin Strömberg at +4646363391.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci at +39059898050.
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
