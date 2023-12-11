Senior Manager Within It-Audit To Kpmg Irm, Stockholm
2023-12-11
Do you want to work in an environment with focus on IT security, risk management, advanced data analytics and digitalization? We are looking for a Senior Manager to KPMGs Information Risk Management department (IRM) focusing on IT-Audit. A position where you can combine your personal development with delivering quality and knowledge to clients.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of an international environment, a highly motivated team and an ability to build a further career working with some of the most interested companies in the market!
The Role
IRM is a fast-growing area within KPMG, full of opportunities if you are motivated to expand your carrier further within IT-audit and analytics. The teams are based in Stockholm, Göteborg and Malmö and are working within three main areas:
• IT Audit as part of the external and internal audit.
• IT Assurance assignments on cyber security, internal audit, ISO 27000, project assurance, process mining and third-party assurance via SOC reporting.
• Data analytics as part of the audit approach or as assurance over our client's IT environments.
Your key responsibilities as Senior Manager: Lead IT audit projects and risk assessments, identifying and assessing risks and controls in complex IT environments.
Lead and manage client engagements, ensuring that work is delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Collaborate with clients to understand their business needs and develop customized solutions to meet their unique challenges.
Lead and develop teams of professionals, providing guidance and mentorship to ensure their success and growth.
Performance management of junior staff, including engagement-level coaching and development, and delivery of internal training and guidance materials.
Analyze data and provide insights that drive strategic decision-making.
KPMGs office is located at Vasagatan, travelling is included in the position.
At KPMG, you become part of a corporate culture where the individual is important. KPMG offers great development opportunities in a diverse environment where you will be challenged through exciting and socially important involvement with clients. You are offered a varied and responsible role where the pace is often high, with many opportunities for stimulating social contacts, constant change and knowledge development. KPMG offers a comprehensive internal training and development program with the opportunity to develop within your areas of interest.
Is this you?
To be successful in this position you have previous experience from working in a similar senior position within big four, either as a Manager or Senior Manager. You have experience of delivering IT audit work as part of internal or external audits and/or SOC reports and experience of managing delivery of complex or diverse technology process and controls assurance. Furthermore you have high knowledge in identifying and assessing complex IT risks and controls, relate them to the wider business environment and to express opinions clearly to all levels of stakeholders.
You have a university degree in a relevant field. Excellent English is a must have Swedish is a plus.
In this recruitment, your personal qualities will be of great importance. We are looking for a senior person who has a high energy and who is willing to take on a new challenge in a position where your self-leadership is essential. We are looking for a communicating, diplomatic and pragmatic profile who are able to deal directly with internal and external clients. To be successful in the role, you need to have excellent organizational skills, being a strong decision and initiative taker. Furthermore, you are capable of working under pressure with commitment to deliver under tight deadlines.
Do you want to know more?
In this process KPMG is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button. If you have further questions don 't hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Christian Smith at +46 8-120 50 410 or Carolina Eskengren at +46 8 120 50 427. We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible.
