Senior Manager,(FP&A) and New Instrument Platform Project
Phadia AB / Bankjobb / Uppsala Visa alla bankjobb i Uppsala
2025-04-08
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Work Schedule - Standard (Mon-Fri)
Environmental Conditions - Office
Job Description
Our Finance teams are important to our business and functional teams to make educated, sound decisions that drive our Mission and make us a stable and trusted industry leader. Our Finance functions have a diverse and global presence, providing significant opportunities to develop outstanding career experiences and perspectives.
The ImmunoDiagnostics Division (IDD), is a division of the Specialty Diagnostics Group within Thermo Fisher Scientific. IDD develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and follow-up of allergy and autoimmune diseases. The allergy and autoimmunity product lines operate on a common automated instrument platform, Phadia Laboratory Systems, which supports both productivity and cost efficiencies in clinical laboratories around the world. This position will be located at our office in Uppsala, Sweden, which is the divisional headquarters.
How you will make an impact:
As the Senior Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and New Instrument Platform Project (Tetris), your role is crucial in driving strategic financial decision-making within IDD and actively participating in strategy development, reporting, and consolidation processes. Your primary responsibilities will involve managing the planning process, analyzing performance, and providing valuable insights to support business growth and profitability.
Additionally, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the financial oversight of the project related to the development and roll out of the new IDD platform. This entails monitoring project financials, offering financial guidance, and ensuring the project remains on track from a financial perspective.
Reporting directly to the Director of Finance FP&A, you will play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and completeness of financial data and reports. You will be responsible for developing strong cross-functional business partnerships, improving processes, implementing business tools, and inspiring change management.
What you will do:
Supporting and participating in the Tetris project, which includes maintaining and updating financial models and analytics. You will collaborate with participating functions and key partners to ensure accurate and timely financial information and analysis. Additionally, you will prepare quarterly financials updates for the IDD Leadership Team (IDDLT).
Supporting the global forecasting and planning processes, including the Annual Operating Plan (AOP), Quarterly Business Reviews (QBR), and Monthly Business Reviews (MBR). This involves collaborating with teams across the organization to ensure accurate and comprehensive financial plans.
Preparing monthly forecasts and conducting variance analyses to assess financial performance against budget and prior periods. By identifying key variances, you will make recommendations to optimize financial outcomes.
Leading data analysis for the business, using complex data and problem-solving techniques to derive meaningful insights. This will involve demonstrating your analytical skills to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement.
Lead data analysis for the business, using complex data and problem solving.
Collaborating with other departments to align financial plans with operational strategies. As a strategic partner, you will provide financial expertise and guidance to ensure that financial goals are aligned with the overall business objectives.
Driving continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of financial planning processes. This may involve using automation and digitization tools to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and reduce manual effort.
Who we are looking for?
Bachelor's degree in finance or a related field.
Expertise in financial planning and analysis systems. Proficiency in systems such as Oracle HFM, CMR, PLN, and Microsoft Excel is essential for conducting financial analysis, modeling, and reporting. Knowledge of GLA (General Ledger Accounting) systems is also desirable.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. The ability to analyze complex financial data and derive actionable insights is crucial in identifying trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement.
Ability to handle large sets of data. Managing and analyzing large volumes of data requires attention to detail and the ability to generate accurate reports while maintaining the quality and integrity of results.
Exposure of driving operational improvements and implementing high standards in the FP&A function.
Organizational and multitasking skills. The ability to prioritize tasks, handle multiple projects simultaneously, and meet deadlines while delivering results is important in a fast-paced environment.
Communication and presentation skills. The capacity to effectively communicate financial information and insights is crucial for driving informed business decisions. Using data to support and convey recommendations is key.
Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment.
Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Jobbnummer
9274089