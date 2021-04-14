Senior Manager Blueprint - Northvolt AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Manager to join our stellar team in Stockholm/Västerås.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.To deliver on Northvolt's vision and bold expansion plans we have established the Blueprint team. The team's mission is to deliver a digital factory blueprint of a scalable, rapidly deployable, highly efficient world class battery factory. It constitutes a comprehensive solution with guidelines and tools needed for establishment of the factory spanning process, equipment, materials, facility, utilities and people.As a Senior Manager in the Blueprint team you will work cross-functionally together with other teams to develop and maintain the blueprint for one of the key building blocks of the large-scale battery factory.You will also support and collaborate with the Northvolt cell factory programs (today NV Ett in Skellefteå and NV Zwei in Salzgitter) to deploy and leverage the blueprint for a more efficient and speedy delivery. Your responsibilities will extend into both the design phase as well as the execution phase, from drawing to working factory.To summarise, Blueprint is a highly strategic but also execution oriented and cross functional team whichaids Northvolt in our mission to enable the future of energy.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Drive and manage, together with various functions within Northvolt, development of a key building block in our factory blueprint through initiatives such as (but not limited to);- Co-develop & collect key design documents (e.g. Technical Equipment Specifications, User Requirement Specifications)- Develop & drive standards for key design documents- Drive value engineering initiatives together with Process Engineers to upgrade the blueprint- Collaborate with cell factory programs to develop and deploy the blueprint- Manage the timeline of blueprint upgrades- Develop and maintain technical expertise in the organisation; evaluate new technologies and advise the organisation on appropriate investments.- Collaborate with Cell Development Projects, R&D and Advanced Process to upgrade the NV blueprint- Develop current and future Northvolt partners, e.g. integrators and installation partnersApply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.Full time employment, fixed salary.Planned starting date is asap.Qualifications/education/experience- A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar). Engineering degree preferred- At least 5-10 years project manager experience in demanding industrial environment with roles in either Technical Project Management, Engineering or Operations- Industrialisation experience, preferably from automotive, battery or other relevant industry- Exposure to Construction, Supply Base Management, Purchasing, Engineering and Manufacturing- Valuable to worked in multi-cultural environment- Fluency in English- Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)Specific skills:- Working closely with R&D, Process, Automation, Construction, Procurement, Business Development,Finance you need to have a general understanding of all key functions of an industrial organization whilst possessing an analytical skillset to allow you to dive into detailed problem solving together with subject matter experts- Able to challenge experts in their own field by establishing a solid fact base & apply logical reasoning- You need to possess leadership qualities and ability to build trust and motivation with key stakeholders to ensure implementation of initiativesPersonal success factors:- Visionary, need to be able to paint the picture of the near and far away future- Highly execution-oriented- Proactive and goes beyond expectations- High integrity and ability to form own opinions based on facts as well as challenge current behaviours and ways of working- Ability to prioritize and selectively dive into the most important details- Has a "can-do' attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit- Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines with excellent time management skills- Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-14Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Northvolt AB5692449