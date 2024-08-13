Senior Manager Analytics
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
We are looking for a Principal Data Analyst, Team Manager to lead our data analysts working in our game studios in Stockholm and Copenhagen. In this role you will ensure that the teams receive valuable insights for creating the best games, by participating in strategic planning and nurturing your team members to be their very best to to reach the studio goals. As a team lead, you will nourish an inspiring team culture and mentor your team members to develop professionally. You will also have the opportunity to participate in a game project as an individual contributor.
You will have impact and fun at work by doing:
You are providing leadership and support to a team of data analysts working in game teams
You coach team members to improve their performance and help them advance in their career development
You support studios and game management in high level analysis and planning
You contribute to the key game projects in studios providing actionable insights from the data
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Proven experience as a manager for data analyst or data scientist in a product setting, preferably within gaming or mobile apps with large user basis
Proficiency in relevant scripting language and data tools (SQL, Python, R) and experience in A/B testing design, implementation and decision making
Track record of turning analysis into valuable recommendations, creating visible business impact for the product you are supporting
Understanding of statistical analysis, bayesian methods and machine learning
Good communication and interpersonal skills and a commercial mindset, with an understanding of the business implications of data insights
Please send your CV in English.
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
