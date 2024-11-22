Senior Logistics Coordinator
2024-11-22
Are you a logistics professional who's driven by sustainable results and customer satisfaction? Then we have an opportunity for you!
In Valmet's Pulp & Energy business line we serve a wide variety of customers around the world with for example complete pulp mills, heat and power generation solutions and environmental protection systems. We are currently looking for a Senior Logistics Coordinator to our team in Karlstad, Sweden who can plan, coordinate and execute the logistical flow for projects all over the world.
You will take part both in the sales phase by finding cost-efficient and sustainable transport solutions and later in the project delivery phase by taking necessary actions to ensure optimal flow of goods.
Responsibilities
Support supply planning process with input on transportation costs, lead times, delivery terms and limitations to enable development of a total cost-efficient procurement plan.
Create a total cost-efficient shipping plan based on established procurement plan, according to guidelines provided by the logistics category management team.
Prepare shipping specifications, send out inquires, make bid evaluations, conduct supplier negotiations, select suppliers and formalize purchase contracts.
Manage invoices, letters of credit and present required documentation to relevant parties.
Prepare and coordinate shipping and customs documentation.
Requirements
To be successful in the position you need to be result-oriented and business-driven and have experience from complex logistics operations in a project driven environment. Furthermore, you must be service-minded and have a structured way of working, very good planning skills and the ability to manage changes throughout the execution of projects. The role also requires:
Previous experience from working with international logistics.
Excellent communication skills (Swedish and English) to help in interactions internally and with customers, suppliers, customs organizations, banks and insurance agencies.
A relevant education, preferably a logistics or commercial university degree, or similar competence acquired during your career.
Good negotiation skills.
Why Valmet
We offer you a stimulating job in a pleasant work team and an international environment that offers good opportunities for personal development. With us, you can continue to build your expertise and get support throughout your career. At Valmet, every day is a learning opportunity with divers' tasks and challenges that foster professional growth.
On top of meaningful work, we offer you flexible working hours and the ability to balance your professional and personal life. We also offer you a variety of local benefits such as one free health hour per week, and the possibility to get massages to support your wellbeing.
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? For further information about this position, please contact Joakim Ilvered, Director Supplier Quality, Logistics and Supply Chain Development, +46 702 592083.
If you want to know more about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Laura Nieminen, Recruiter, +358 40 8247844.
Please let us have your application with your CV attached via the link provided by Wednesday, December 11th 2024. We will start processing applications as they come in, so apply soon!
We're now hiring for a variety of new positions. Visit our campaign page to learn more and find your next career move: www.valmet.com/joinvalmet
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With more than 19 000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
https://www.valmet.com/careers
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Valmet AB
https://www.valmet.com/campaign/join-valmet-moving-forward/
Axel Johnsons Väg 6 (visa karta
652 21 KARLSTAD
