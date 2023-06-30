Senior Loads & Dynamics Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Senior Loads & Dynamics Engineer to join our Flight Science team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience in aircraft loads and dynamics engineering and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Senior Loads & Dynamics Engineer will help us design, develop and certify our aircraft. As an electric aircraft, with some new and novel design features, this may entail innovative approaches to aircraft loads & dynamics modelling, analysis, and testing. This will be a broad role covering design support, analysis and compliance finding. In this role, you will interface to and work with all other engineering groups including systems and structures.
You will report to the Head of Flight Science and the team currently consists of 17 people. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical, or similar discipline, or equivalent experience.
-
Minimum 10 years experience in a relevant engineering discipline, within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase.
-
Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
-
Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization, or international equivalent.
-
Direct experience in the role of aircraft loads and dynamics engineering.
-
Experience with aircraft loads & dynamics modelling & simulation
-
Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
-
Eagerness to work with others.
-
Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry.
The ideal candidate would have
-
Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.
-
Significant aircraft conceptual and preliminary design experience on a CS-25 or regional aircraft program at a leading OEM or start-up.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7928184