Senior Light Interaction Designer
2023-08-09
At Cliff Design, we focus on design! We are working with project based commitments in our own studio and as design consultants on site at our clients design departments. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls. Currently we are searching for a light Interaction Designer.
Job Description
We seek a highly skilled and innovative Light Interaction Designer to join our clients new automotive design studio. As a Senior Light Interaction Designer, you will play a pivotal role in defining the visual experience of our vehicles by creating captivating and technologically advanced lighting solutions. Collaborating closely with our clients design and engineering teams, you will push the boundaries of automotive lighting design to deliver immersive and interactive lighting experiences.
Responsibilities
Conceptualize and develop groundbreaking interactive and digital lighting designs for automotive projects, encompassing interior and exterior lighting systems.
Collaborate with design, software development, and engineering teams to integrate interactive lighting elements seamlessly into vehicle designs.
Conduct in-depth research on emerging technologies, trends, and materials related to interactive and digital lighting design in the automotive industry.
Create and present interactive lighting design concepts, proposals, and prototypes to stakeholders, incorporating feedback and refining designs as necessary.
Generate comprehensive lighting specifications, documentation, and guidelines for production teams and suppliers.
Collaborate with external suppliers and technology partners to ensure the successful implementation of interactive lighting designs.
Conduct feasibility studies and evaluate interactive lighting designs based on technical, regulatory, and cost considerations.
Participate in cross-functional design reviews, providing expert insights on interactive lighting.
You will work within the Technology & Innovation department, a cross-functional team where inter-disciplinary focus, curiosity and drive are highly valued. We work in close collaboration with all other design departments shaping the mobility experience of the future.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design, Interaction Design, Architectural Lighting, Lighting design, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.
Experience in the automotive lighting design industry is a plus, with a focus on interactive elements for interior and exterior lighting systems.
Strong understanding of lighting design principles, interactive technologies, and digital user experiences.
Proficiency in industry-standard design software such as CATIA, Blender, and Adobe Creative Suite.
Experience translating design concepts into feasible, manufacturable interactive lighting solutions.
Excellent visual and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively present and communicate interactive lighting concepts.
Strong problem-solving abilities and the capacity to work in a fast-paced, deadline- driven environment.
Exceptional attention to detail and a passion for delivering high-quality interactive lighting design solutions.
Ability to collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams and external partners. Nice-to-haves
Experience with advanced interactive lighting technologies, such as OLED displays, augmented reality (AR), or projection mapping.
Familiarity with programming languages and software platforms used in interactive lighting design, such as C++, Python, or Unity.
Knowledge of emerging trends in interactive lighting, including dynamic lighting effects, personalized lighting profiles, and intelligent lighting systems.
Knowledge of automotive lighting regulations, safety standards, and industry best practices.
Proficiency in 3D modelling and visualization software like Alias, Rhino, or KeyShot.
Understanding of human factors and user-centred design principles related to
interactive lighting in automotive interiors.
Previous experience in automotive design studios, interactive media, or lighting design
firms.
Personal attributes
Strong drive, communicative with good presentation skills, independent and confident as well as a good team player. Creative and innovative but structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills. Flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
Additional information
Travels to China may be needed (approx. 1-2 trips per year).
Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is
expected to be able to work autonomously.
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Driver's license preferable* In addition to CV we will only consider applications with attached work samples (pdf-design portfolio max 8 Mb file size or a web portfolio link)
Deadline for application
