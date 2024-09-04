Senior Level Designer - Games
2024-09-04
As aSenior Level Designerat Embark, your responsibility will be to create levels for unique and innovative high-quality 3D games. You will be collaborating closely with artists, game designers, and the rest of the game team to create engaging, world-class playgrounds, with an emphasis on large environments and worlds.From concept, through paper design, blockout and final polish.You will iterate to realize the best canvas for varied and interesting play, utilizing the full range of mechanics in your toolbox, including, for example, destruction, vehicles, character abilities, weapons and items, the game modes and their rules.
As a designer you are curious and eager to embrace novel ideas and concepts (your own and others), and you enjoy fleshing out how new mechanics or player experiences can be incorporated and expanded upon in your levels. At the same time you are able to leverage your experience on "what works" for player navigation, moment-to-moment combat, flow, chokepoints and map control as well as keeping an eye on performance and how it is presented to players. You are an expert at analyzing, articulating and solving problems and strive to craft the best possible player experiences.
In this role, you will workon ARC Raiders and as a senior member of the team,you will collaborate closely with the directors and leads of the project,in refining concepts and ideas into tangible designs, prototypes and features. As well as Production leadership helping in articulating and establishing estimates, project scope and timelines.
Example of responsibilities
Be the gameplay champion for your levels and environments
Widen the pool of player/world interactivity from a level design perspective
Design, present, mock-up and iterate on levels and ideas for levels
Work closely with the artists and tech to drive the aesthetics and performance of your levels
Scripting and setting up game modes and other gameplay components on your levels
Help to identify areas in which workflows or tools can be improved
Responsive to player feedback, telemetry and live data to refine and hone the player experience and balance on your levels
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind!
4+ years of experience in similar role.
Passion for and experience with high quality hands-on 3D game building.
Proficiency with the Unreal Engine, level building and some blueprint/scripting experience.
Experience from AAA live service and/or F2P games.
Advocacy for the player experience and their creative involvement.
Enjoyment of creative collaboration - eager to design and share with others.
Some familiarity with coding practice, art pipelines and systems design.
Professional English communication skills.
