Do you want to work in an exciting business segment and take part in the global green energy transition?
Recap Energy is looking for a Senior Legal Counsel. In this role you will be part of our management team, supporting our local business units in Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Colombia, and Brazil.
As our Senior Legal Counsel, you will play a crucial role in providing strategic legal advice and support to our organization as we continue to expand our operations and navigate the complexities of the energy market.
Main responsibilities:
Provide expert legal counsel on a wide range of corporate and commercial matters, with a focus on energy-related transactions and regulatory compliance.
Draft, review, and negotiate various contracts, agreements, and other legal documents, including but not limited to client contracts, vendor agreements, and partnership agreements.
Conduct legal research and analysis to stay abreast of relevant laws, regulations, and industry developments impacting the energy sector.
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, including management and local operations teams, to identify and mitigate legal risks and ensure compliance with legal requirements.
Manage and oversee external legal counsel as needed.
Participate in due diligence processes for potential mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic transactions.
Qualifications:
Law degree from an accredited law school and admission to the bar in the relevant jurisdiction.
Minimum of 5 years of experience practicing law, with a strong background in corporate law and commercial transactions.
Prior experience in the energy sector is highly desirable.
Demonstrated expertise in drafting and negotiating complex contracts and agreements.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to assess legal risks and provide pragmatic solutions.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.
Proven ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.
High level of integrity, professionalism, and sound judgment.
Familiarity with finance / financed products.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Spanish. Knowledge of Portuguese is desirable, and Swedish or other Scandinavian languages is a merit.
Availability for travelling.
Possibility for hybrid work, requirement 2-3 days a week at the company office in Stockholm.
Desired personal profile:
Goal driven.
Ambitious and persistent mindset.
Proactive attitude/solution finder.
Entrepreneurial and commercial focus.
Excellent organizational and prioritization skills.
We offer:
An exciting role in an essential and ever-growing business sector.
Talented, diverse, and highly experienced teams.
Competitive remuneration (details to be agreed / adjusted).
Flexible work times, possibility for hybrid work and self-time management.
Application:
CV - PDFs only.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
About the company:
Recap is a lean, ambitious, and fast-growing company focused on renewable energy investments. The company has an established presence in 5 different countries where it develops and manages renewable energy assets and is built over a horizontal hierarchy structure. Candidates who can keep pace will be able to grow rapidly with the company.
Recap works exclusively with sustainable projects and has the vision of becoming one of Europe's main references in sustainable investments in its segment.
