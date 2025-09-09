Senior Lecturer in informatics (temporary position)
2025-09-09
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
More information about the School of Information Technology: https://hh.se/ite-en
Background
Informatics is an interdisciplinary subject within the field of information technology that develops knowledge about technology and its prerequisites, values, use and consequences in individual, organisational, and societal contexts. At Halmstad University, informatics aims to develop theories, concepts and methodologies to describe, analyse, understand and design technology that improves society. Research areas include digital transformation, human-centred AI, design of blended spaces, co-design and lab approaches, with a specific interest in ethics, sustainability and responsible innovation. Research is often carried out interdisciplinarily and in collaboration with companies and the public sector.
Informatics at Halmstad University has two bachelor programs (Digital Design and Innovation, Digital Business Development), a master program in Experience design, a master program in Digital Learning, and a doctoral school in Informatics.
Description
This is a temporary, part time position for four months. The senior lecturer will mainly be engaged in education within courses on ethics and accessibility in digital design. We are looking for an applicant experienced and interested in Scandinavian informatics within digitalisation and ethics, accessibility and sustainability.
The temporary senior lecturer will teach at bachelor and advanced level. Informatics at Halmstad University represents a progressive education aiming at educating tomorrow's digital business development, Interaction design, UX, and Service Design with a strong focus on digital innovation and transformation. The programs implement forward-looking pedagogical approaches and have integral relations with external companies and partners actively involved in the education.
Qualification
The position is for four months and is intended for applicants with a doctoral degree in informatics or closely related social science or design oriented discipline. Education is an important part of our work and the applicant should have comprehensive experience teaching at different levels in Scandinavian informatics. Furthermore, the applicant should be interested and engaged in teaching and willing to explore new ways of education to enhance the student learning experience at all levels. The applicant must be able to examine students in both Swedish and English.
The applicant is required to have:
- a doctoral degree in informatics or closely related social science or design oriented discipline.
- experience of teaching within informatics or closely related social science or design oriented discipline.
- experience of teaching bachelor and advanced level informatics or closely related social science or design oriented discipline in both Swedish and English.
Other bases for assessment:
- Experience in teaching ethics in relation to technology and its effects on society
- Experience in teaching design ethics and/or design for accessibility, e.g. using a design-for-all approach
- Experience in course responsibility and course development on bachelor and advanced level.
- Very good English
- Good Swedish
Salary
Salary is to be settled by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Application
For further information, please contact Stefan Byttner(Stefan.Byttner@hh.se
).
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about Halmstad University at http://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea what we have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/international-staff-support.html Ersättning
