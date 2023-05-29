Senior Lecturer in Analytical Neurochemistry
Ref PAR 2023/303
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
At the Department of Psychiatry and Neurochemistry internationally leading research is conducted within human behavior, neuropsychiatric disease processes as well as psychiatric treatment and diagnosis.
Research at the department is translational spanning cell and animal models to clinical studies and extensive epidemiological studies. Here, ground-breaking research in areas such as bipolar disorder, addiction medicine, aging, neurochemistry and psychiatry are conducted.
Subject area
Analytical Neurochemistry
Subject area description
Analytical neurochemistry aims to understand the brain's chemistry by using advanced measuring techniques. The subject includes development and application of analytical chemical tools such as mass spectrometry, separation techniques, electrochemistry and chemical imaging to study neurochemical processes and neurochemical substances in complex clinical specimen, primarily brain tissue, blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Analytical neurochemistry aims further at, with help of these analytical tools, to study neurological disease mechanisms in animal and cell models as well as patient samples. The research includes mapping molecular changes in brain tissue affected by Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Duties
The work duties include teaching at bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree levels within the subject of neurochemistry, as well as supervision and examination of degree project students. Teaching also involves planning, administration and development of courses.
The applicant is expected to conduct research in neurodegenerative diseases at a high international level, develop and validate analytical tools for neurochemical tissue analysis, seek external research funding and lead a research group.
The duties also include undertaking academic administrative assignments linked to teaching and research within the department, institute and faculty.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
The applicant should have a completed PhD in a relevant subject and demonstrated pedagogical skills. Further requirement is the ability to teach in Swedish and English.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
When assessing the applicant, main importance will be given equally to scientific and pedagogical expertise. On a secondary level, importance is also placed on administrative expertise and ability to collaborate internally and externally.
When assessing pedagogical expertise, particular importance shall be attached to demonstrated and documented ability to lead courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels within the subject area. Expertise must be documented in such a way that the ability can be assessed.
When assessing scientific expertise, particular importance shall be attached to the ability to lead and conduct research within Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. lmportance will also be given to documented ability to lead a research group, obtain funds for research in national and international competition as well as the quality and originality of publications in peer-reviewed international journals.
Qualification as a docent is a merit.
Administrative expertise and ability to collaborate and cooperate are of particular importance for this employment.
Employment
Permanent employment, full-time 100 %. The position and is located at The Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information
Henrik Zetterberg, Head of Department and Professor
Department of Psychiatry and Neurochemistryhenrik.zetterberg@clinchem.gu.se
Telephone: 0768-672647
Silke Kern, Deputy Head of Department and Professor
Department of Psychiatry and Neurochemistrysilke.kern@neuro.gu.se
Telephone: 0762-365332
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
