Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor* in Veterinary Clinical Pathology
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2023-06-15
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Subject description
The subject of veterinary clinical pathology includes haematology, biochemistry, endocrinology and cytology. Its focus is to increase knowledge of the pathogenesis of various diseases. It also includes the development of clinical chemical analysis methods used to diagnose diseases in animals.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research within the subject;
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• primarily teach veterinary clinical pathology, in addition to other components at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject;
• develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, the relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large;
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university;
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources;
• supervise doctoral students and candidates undergoing training to be specialists;
• actively participate in clinical work and teaching;
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU;
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large;
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university;
• be able to use Swedish as the working language within two years.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The senior lecturer should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as SLU is a Swedish-speaking university, the senior lecturer must be able to use Swedish as their working language within two years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must:
• have a Degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine;
• be licensed to practise veterinary medicine in Sweden, alternatively be entitled to obtain such a licence upon application in accordance with the relevant legislation, regulations and directives*;
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree in clinical pathology or have the equivalent academic qualifications within a subject relevant to the position;
• demonstrate research expertise in the subject for the appointment;
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching;
• have experience of teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• have proven current clinical experience in a subject field relevant to the position;
• have good knowledge of English.
• The Act (2009:302) on Activities within Animal Healthcare, Chapter 3. Eligibility regulations, Swedish Board of Agriculture's regulations and general advice on eligibility requirements for veterinary care staff (SJVFS 2016:9), Chapter 2. Eligibility to practise as a veterinary surgeon and the Directive (2005/36/EC) of the European Parliament and of the Council of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Grounds of assessment
The assessment criteria for appointment must be the degree of expertise required as qualification for employment.
The assessment of research expertise will be based on:
• completed and ongoing research and its relevance and development potential for the faculty and department;
• the ability to independently initiate and run successful and internationally-recognised research;
• the ability to compete for external research funding;
• the applicant having the qualifications required for appointment as a docent, or equivalent academic qualifications;
• international specialist competence (Diplomate) in a subject relevant to the position.
The following will be taken into consideration when assessing teaching expertise:
• planning, implementation, examination and assessment of own teaching
• experience of both theoretical and clinical teaching at first, second and third cycle level
• supervision and examination at first, second and third cycle level
• ability to integrate research and scientific approaches into teaching work
• completed training in teaching and learning in higher education corresponding to 10 weeks of full-time study, or equivalent knowledge acquired in other ways
• academic vision and reflection.
The following abilities will also be assessed:
• developing and leading activities and staff within academia.
• communicating and collaborating internally.
• collaborating with external stakeholders and society.
• communicating research and development work.
The appointment will be offered to the applicant who, following a qualitative comprehensive assessment is in the best position to conduct and develop the duties in question, and contribute to the positive development of the organisation.
Application deadline
2023-08-28
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben
Place of work
Uppsala, Sweden
Extent
100%
Form of employment
Permanent employment
• Swedish: 'universitetslektor', a tenured position approximately equivalent to Senior Lecturer (UK) or Associate Professor (US). The successful applicant will be employed as Senior Lecturer.
Starting date
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/ Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Nils Fall, Professor nils.fall@slu.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
7886622