Senior/lead Frontend Ui Developer To Made People
Rektra AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rektra AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
SENIOR/LEAD FRONTEND UI DEVELOPER TO MADE PEOPLE - A GROWING & INNOVATIVE E-COMMERCE AGENCY
Are you a competent and well-experienced senior or lead frontend developer with positive energy and a <3 for exploring new tech? Look no further: Made People is the right place for you!
Made People are looking for a highly skilled and experienced developer to join their growing team. You will be taking a hands-on, leading role within the frontend UI team and be responsible for helping lead the development of Made People's brand-new React component library and design system. You will be a mentor to other team members meaning you should enjoy, and take pride in, helping other people grow in their role as a developer.
Made People primarily work with React and Vue, however, we're fast-moving and rather agnostic in terms of tech. This means you must have a curious nature and enjoy trying out new things: we actively encourage everyone to explore new ideas for improving our tech stack and ways of working.
We think you enjoy:
Working in the browser to create amazing UIs
Creating interactions that bring designs to life
Collaborating closely with designers
Being positive and open to new ways of working and thinking
Responsibilities:
Lead and mentor a team of Frontend UI developers, ensuring they are productive and aligned with the company's goals
Develop technical solutions for the organization, taking into account performance, scalability, and maintainability
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to ensure that technical solutions align with the product vision and requirements
Drive software development best practices, such as coding standards, testing, and code reviews
Evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and platforms to recommend adoption when appropriate
Ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget
Requirements:
At least +5 years of relevant work experience
Working proficiency in English (Swedish is a bonus).
Proven experience as a Lead Developer or similar leadership role in software development
Strong proficiency in programming languages such as JavaScript/Typescript, HTML, and CSS (in all!)
Experience working with monorepos (we use Rush) is advantageous.
Demonstrated ability to lead development projects from conception to delivery
Ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
Strong teamwork and leadership skills
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, agile environment
You'll be working with:
• React and Vue.js
• Next.js
• Typescript
• Headless UI Libraries (Radix UI, Headless UI)
• CSS-in-JS (Vanilla Extract)
• CSS Utility Libraries (such as Tailwind)
• Storybook
• Design Systems
• Storyblok (headless CMS)
Perks of joining Made People
Your personality and attitude towards work are highly valued. You'll be given the freedom and responsibility you need to do your best work under the best conditions for you. Over time your responsibility will increase, aiding your personal growth, and the company as a whole.
We take pride in promoting a healthy work-life-balance and compensate all our employees with:
• Competitive salary
• Wellness grant
• Flexible working hours & remote options
• Employee bonus system
• Occupational pension
Made People
Made People is an e-commerce agency trusted by Scandinavia's top fashion brands. We're driven by effect and value. We create e-commerce stores with heart, pride, and a belief that every client is different and needs to be treated as such. We believe that there is always room for innovation.
Are you the right person for the job? Create an account on Rektra today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rektra AB
(org.nr 559207-6805), https://portal.rektra.se/register Jobbnummer
7711000