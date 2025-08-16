Senior Lead Engineer
2025-08-16
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Drive innovation in high-voltage cable systems
Are you ready to electrify your career and contribute to a greener world? At NKT, we are advancing the green revolution by developing innovative high-voltage cable systems to deliver renewable energy wherever it's needed. As a world-leading high-voltage cable manufacturer, we offer an exciting opportunity to join our highly skilled interdisciplinary team, working on all aspects of our commercial product offerings. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Karlskrona, Sweden, houses the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria, our purpose-built cable laying vessel. This position can be filled remotely from the following countries in Europe: Sweden, Netherlands. Do you want to be part of this innovative and forward-thinking team?
Design and deliver high-quality cable systems
As a Senior Lead Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing and delivering high-quality AC and DC cable systems for our customers worldwide. Your main role will be to:
* Guide the technical aspects of our projects
* Oversee the design of high-quality and cost-efficient cable systems
* Ensure alignment with customer specifications and industry standards
* Organize, delegate, and supervise comprehensive calculations for full technical scope, including electrical, thermal, and mechanical calculations, as well as the respective test programs
* Monitor and execute the engineering budget related to the products, tests, and engineering work in projects
You will collaborate closely with our production experts in the factory, assess risks and opportunities for our projects, synergize approaches with other Lead Engineers across different projects, develop a deep understanding of and compliance with customer contracts and specifications, and serve as the technical liaison to customers for projects.
Engineer focused on precision and technical excellence
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented engineer with a solid technical background and advanced systematic and analytical problem-solving skills. You should be able to work independently and manage your own work while being meticulous in collecting, organizing, and presenting technical data via high-quality documentation that meets both internal and customer requirements. Effective communication skills are crucial for negotiation work with NKT's customers, and teamwork skills are essential for promoting individual and collective growth.
You also have:
* Experience from the high voltage cable industry or high voltage industry
* A solid technical background and a commitment to skill development
* Advanced systematic and analytical problem-solving skills
* Ability to work independently and manage your own work
* Attention to detail, essential for creating high-quality technical documentation
Join us in advancing the green revolution
NKT is committed to promoting a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
As a Senior Lead Engineer, you will have the opportunity to grow your skills in an international setting, be part of a collaborative team, and contribute to the green revolution by developing innovative high-voltage cable systems. Join us in advancing the green revolution and be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
