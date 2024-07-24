(Senior) Kotlin Backend Engineer, Fintech Group
Join our Fintech Group, where we are dedicated to shaping the future of financial services at Wolt. Our Fintech teams play a critical role in enabling smooth and automated money flows for our customers, merchants, and courier partners as well as delivering financial products to them.
At Wolt, we operate in 25 countries, have 20M+ registered customers, 130,000+ courier partners, and 60,000+ restaurant and retail partners. To meet local requirements and provide the best financial solutions, our Fintech engineering teams are at the forefront of building integrations and automating financial processes for local country teams and support expansion in our markets and towards new ones.
We currently have multiple roles in our Fintech Teams, and depending on your experience, we will make sure to find the right team for you. But if you love working with modern technologies like Kotlin, are always open to learning new things, find motivation in working with skilled and nice colleagues, and don't shy away from highly challenging engineering topics, you'll fit right in!
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki or Stockholm, or you can work remotely anywhere in Finland, Sweden, and Estonia. Read more about our remote setup here. If you live outside of these countries - not to worry! We provide relocation support for Finland or Sweden.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a background in developing production-level microservices in Kotlin. Whether you're an experienced engineer or eager to learn, your skills and potential matter to us.
As a member of our team, you'll dive into the world of microservices, primarily using Kotlin, while remaining open to exploring other modern languages. We love engineers who embrace the full development lifecycle, leveraging tools like PostgreSQL, Docker, K8s, and AWS to craft groundbreaking solutions.
But what truly sets you apart is your ability to tackle big challenges together, envision scalability and availability, and dare to question conventional decisions. While a background in Fintech is advantageous, don't let it deter you from joining our journey. We believe in your ability to quickly grasp new concepts and thrive in an environment of continuous learning.
In addition to technical expertise, we cherish those who take ownership beyond the obvious, have an insatiable hunger for knowledge, make collaborative decisions, and enthusiastically collaborate with diverse teams Woltwide. We value the unique perspectives and skills you bring to our fintech adventure, and we're excited to see what you can achieve with us!
