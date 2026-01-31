Senior Key Account Manager Technical Sales
Avaron AB / Säljarjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla säljarjobb i Trollhättan
2026-01-31
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Trollhättan
, Vårgårda
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced, well-connected professional to act as a Key Account Manager / Technical Sales representative for a testing facility focused on electric driveline testing as well as cell and battery testing. In this role, you will open doors to new customers, create early interest in testing services, and develop long-term customer relationships. You will work closely with internal engineers and lab experts who provide the technical depth-your focus will be to understand customer needs and translate them into strong commercial opportunities.
Job DescriptionInitiate and conduct a pre-study to identify new potential customers and build a sales pipeline within the automotive industry and adjacent technical sectors.
Identify new potential customers outside the automotive industry.
Define sellable scopes for testing services based on identified customer needs.
Present the pre-study results to internal stakeholders.
Proactively approach prospective customers, establish first contact, and drive initial discussions around testing needs.
Develop long-term relationships and work towards key accounts.
Collaborate with internal technical specialists to match customer requirements with testing capabilities.
Represent the organization in meetings, industry events, and customer visits.
Contribute to quotations, proposals, and business documentation together with internal teams.
RequirementsDocumented experience in technical sales, key account management, or business development in technically advanced environments.
Experience from one or more of the following areas: electric drivelines, testing/verification operations, battery systems, or similar engineering-heavy environments.
A strong and relevant network, preferably within the automotive industry (e.g., OEMs and suppliers).
Proven ability to drive early-stage sales dialogues, build relationships, and understand customer business needs.
Nice to haveUnderstanding of testing methods, test centers, or development labs.
Background in automotive or adjacent technical domains such as energy systems, industrial electronics, or drive systems.
Experience working as a consultant or in a commercial role with extensive external customer contact.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7148311-1817571". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Trollhättan Järnvägsstation (visa karta
)
461 32 TROLLHÄTTAN Jobbnummer
9715585