Senior Javascript / React developer

Elk Audio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2022-12-02


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Elk Audio AB i Stockholm

About the role
Do you want to be part of the next big thing in the music industry? We're in need of a talented Senior Javascript / React developer who will play a fundamental role in upgrading a fantastic Web GUI for our upcoming music service Elk LIVE. As always, you need to be a team player that knows how to work independently. You need to be creative, knowledgeable and you absolutely need to love music.
What you'll be doing
Take the lead in moving Elk LIVE Web GUI to the next level
Work independently, but at the same time interact closely with other team members working on various aspects of the system (embedded, cloud, real-time networking, DSP)

Skill & Requirements
Strong programming skills
2+ years of industrial experience working in a team
Strong Javascript experience (ES6+)
Real-world experience with React frameworks
Basic Python knowledge

Good to have
Experience with some non-REST protocols, e.g. WebSockets, sockets.io, JSON-RPC, gRPC
Experience with video chat frameworks (Amazon Chimes, Twilio, etc.) and WebRTC
Domain knowledge of audio applications
Experience working with Embedded Linux devices
If you have played in a band, produced beats in your bedroom or anything related to music, that's a big plus.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-16
E-post: admin@elk.audio

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Elk Audio AB (org.nr 556986-4332)

Arbetsplats
Elk Audio

Kontakt
Raffaele Curci
admin@elk.audio

Jobbnummer
7227290

Prenumerera på jobb från Elk Audio AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Elk Audio AB: