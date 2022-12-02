Senior Javascript / React developer
Elk Audio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elk Audio AB i Stockholm
About the role
Do you want to be part of the next big thing in the music industry? We're in need of a talented Senior Javascript / React developer who will play a fundamental role in upgrading a fantastic Web GUI for our upcoming music service Elk LIVE. As always, you need to be a team player that knows how to work independently. You need to be creative, knowledgeable and you absolutely need to love music.
What you'll be doing
Take the lead in moving Elk LIVE Web GUI to the next level
Work independently, but at the same time interact closely with other team members working on various aspects of the system (embedded, cloud, real-time networking, DSP)
Skill & Requirements
Strong programming skills
2+ years of industrial experience working in a team
Strong Javascript experience (ES6+)
Real-world experience with React frameworks
Basic Python knowledge
Good to have
Experience with some non-REST protocols, e.g. WebSockets, sockets.io, JSON-RPC, gRPC
Experience with video chat frameworks (Amazon Chimes, Twilio, etc.) and WebRTC
Domain knowledge of audio applications
Experience working with Embedded Linux devices
If you have played in a band, produced beats in your bedroom or anything related to music, that's a big plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-16
E-post: admin@elk.audio Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elk Audio AB
(org.nr 556986-4332) Arbetsplats
Elk Audio Kontakt
Raffaele Curci admin@elk.audio Jobbnummer
7227290