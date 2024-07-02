Senior Java Engineer
2024-07-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Helsingborg
We are currently looking for a skilled engineer to join our team and work with Java and cloud technologies, focusing on delivering high-quality solutions to our clients.
About the role
As a Java & Cloud engineer at Explipro, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and enhancing cloud-based applications. Your main tasks will include working with Java, Spring Boot, and cloud platforms (primarily AWS). This is an exciting opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment that promotes a healthy work-life balance, embracing the best of Swedish work culture.
Key Responsibilities Designing and developing scalable cloud-based solutions using Java and Spring Boot.
Implementing and managing CI/CD pipelines.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Troubleshooting and resolving complex technical issues.
Participating in code reviews to maintain high code quality.
Requirements Minimum 6 years of professional experience in Java development.
Knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.
Experience with other cloud platforms like Azure or Google Cloud is a plus.
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
About Explipro
We are a forward-thinking IT consultancy firm with a strong focus on Mobility & Connectivity. Our team is engaged in leading-edge projects involving remote vehicle services, secure cloud services, and robust cloud infrastructures. Founded in 2012, we currently have around 50 employees and are committed to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment.
Located in Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg, we offer a vibrant workspace with fantastic views and great connectivity. We support flexible working arrangements to ensure a healthy work-life balance.
Why Join Explipro?
Explipro values helpfulness and simplicity in the workplace. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to integrity, transparency, and caring for each other. By joining us, you will be part of a supportive team that values continuous learning and personal growth. We offer competitive salaries, flexible working conditions, and numerous benefits to support your professional journey.
Apply today and let's explore what we can achieve together!
Benefits
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / TimeBank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave
