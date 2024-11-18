Senior Java Developer with Spring Boot, Swedish Speaking
2024-11-18
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Senior Java Developer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:The client is digitizing national exams to enhance equality, security, and efficiency. The role involves developing secure login and user management systems, collaborating with internal teams and partners like SUNET. Key tasks include implementing SS 12000-based provisioning solutions and specifications for authentication, client management, and subscription services.
Key Responsibilities:
Independently develop solutions based on defined requirements.
Meet project goals within set timelines (aligned with sprint and milestone plans).
Participate in regular team meetings.
Document all work performed.
Carry out additional tasks necessary for advancing the development work.Mandatory Qualifications:
Level 4 competence (9-12 years of experience).
5+ years of experience as a Java backend developer using Spring Boot in team settings.
4+ years of experience with microservices development.
4+ years of experience with OCI containers (e.g., Docker).
3+ years of experience with SQL and database management.
Experience as a software architect in at least one project lasting 2+ years.
1+ year of experience with: JWT and SSL/TLS.
Build processes using Jenkins and Maven.
Identity and Access Management (IAM) development.
OpenAPI YAML specifications and API-first development.
JMS message queues.
REST APIs with JSON.
Proficiency in Swedish (spoken and written).
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with frameworks like SAML 2.0 and SCIM.
Experience with event-driven Java frameworks like Vert.X or Spring Reactive.
Familiarity with service discovery in microservices.
Experience with OCI orchestration, preferably OpenShift.
Reference form
Reference Requirement:Provide one (1) reference assignment:
Completed or ongoing within the last three (3) years.
Relevant to the project/role in this call.
Personally performed by the consultant.
Why join us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at priyanka@vipas.se
&contact me at +46727749222
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
