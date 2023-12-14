Senior Java developer to one of the world's largest technology companies
Afry AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Malmö Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Malmö
2023-12-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to Industrial and Digital Solutions, a part of AFRY, and a digital leader and powerhouse in the industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, design and cyber security. The urgent need for sustainable transition in society is paving the way for rapid digital-driven change. As digital technologies reshape all industries, the implications for businesses are broad, and so are the opportunities to make an impact. At Digital Services we have brought together our leading digital expertise and key digital technologies in one place to help clients to accelerate their digital transition.
Job Description
Our client, one of the world's largest technology companies that provides ambitious services and solutions that harness the power of a secure global crowd-sourced network, is looking for Java Developers. Responsibilities will include research and development for enabling new user behaviour on a technology well known by all, making steady improvements along the way. You will leverage existing technologies from the company, and fill in the gaps with your innovation and creativity.
We are looking for people who love to build phenomenal products, to build frameworks used by themselves, other teams, and the developer community. This role requires working closely with cross-functional teams to effectively coordinate the complex interdependencies inherent in this role. Ensuring quality in every deliverable, creative thinking, strong problem solving, and the ability to collaborate with other multi-functional teams in a fast-paced environment will be meaningful attributes to possess.
Qualifications
Are you an experienced developer who recognizes yourself in the following?
Proven programming experience is required, 5+ years
Strong Java expertise - including but not limited to Core Java, Multithreading, non-blocking IO
Proven working experience in all aspects of building customer facing Web services; most importantly authentication, authorization, scaling, availability, spam control and reliability
Strong knowledge of using data storage and caching technologies like Cassandra, Redis and memcached or similar
Strong in Java Performance Tuning, scaling Web Services and API definition
Experience writing REST-based services using Netty or similar frameworks
Knowledge and experience working with CI/CD tools integration/operations, and full automation testing
Additional Requirements:
Knowledge of web programming languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery is desirable but not required.
Strong knowledge of cryptography standards and protocols (e.g... PKCS, KMIP, X.509, AES, KDF, CA)
Familiarity with developing machine learning systems, ML frameworks, libraries and algorithms is desirable but not required.
Familiarity with GitHub, build and deployment tools like Maven, Docker, Spinnaker, Kubernetes
Additional Information
Start date: 1 January
Work extent: Full-time
Location: Malmö, Sweden
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your commitment and interest in becoming a part of our team. We truly appreciate your application and your passion for contributing to our organization.
We want to inform you that during the upcoming holiday period, there may be delays in responding to applications and inquiries. We understand that quick and clear responses are important to you, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. We are really looking forward to the opportunity to continue the dialogue with you and explore how your unique skills can contribute to our collective success.
Thank you for your understanding!
Contact:
Marcos Cabral Svensson
Section Manager AFRY, IT Solutions southmarcos.cabralsvensson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Hallenborgs Gata 4 (visa karta
)
211 74 MALMÖ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8328727