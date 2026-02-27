Senior Java Developer
Our client, a leader in the Swedish food industry, is driving innovation as Sweden's greenest brand. Join a dynamic team dedicated to shaping the future of retail through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role is for a Senior Java Developer within the Assortment team, responsible for maintaining, enriching, and personalizing article and assortment data for online channels. You will also design and build employee-facing applications crucial for driving sales and enhancing customer experience, working in a hybrid, agile setup.
You are offered
Be part of a collaborative, agile team shaping the future of retail, contributing to Sweden's greenest brand. Enjoy a culture that values ownership, continuous improvement, and technical excellence.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Strengthen backend and development capabilities to ensure continuous delivery and secure operations.
• Collaborate closely with Product Owner, Tech Lead, and other developers.
• Collaborate with multiple stakeholders across the organization and product area.
• Contribute to improving team ways of working and technical standards.
• Maintain, enrich, and personalize article and assortment data for online channels.
• Design, build, and maintain Employee-facing applications.
• Act as a role model leading by example in tech, quality, and speed.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge of Java (version 17 and above).
• Proficient in Spring Boot and microservice architecture.
• Experience building REST-based API services.
• Good understanding of Docker and Kubernetes.
• Knowledge of event streaming platforms like Kafka.
• Understanding of databases including SQL and MongoDB.
• Experience with cloud technologies, preferably Azure.
• Experience working with agile methodologies.
• Advanced English communication skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Prior experience with Frontend development.
• Infrastructure experience (e.g., Terraform, IAC).
• Good Swedish communication skills.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Responsible
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
