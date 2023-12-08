Senior Java Developer
2023-12-08
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for an experienced Java Developer for an assignment in the Automotive industry.
no later than 2023-12-20. This is primarily an employment at Randstad Technologies, however; freelancers are also welcome to apply. If you have questions, please contact Josefine Westlander, josefine.westlander@randstad.se
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and social activitie
Responsibilities
We are looking for senior Java backend developers with curious minds that love innovation and are interested in the future of mobility. You will be part of a small and diverse DevOps team that works in two-week sprints and in ten-week program increments.
Qualifications
Who are you? You are an experienced Java backend developer, eager to learn new things.
Required skills:
Java, Spring Boot, JMS, Linux, relational and NoSQL databases
Agile and Test Driven Development
AWS
In addition, knowledge about connected applications, CI/CD, AWS CDK, Docker, Serverless development, load testing and application performance profiling is a bonus.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
