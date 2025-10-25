Senior IT Tester to Major Bank!
Are you an experienced IT Tester with a passion for data, quality, and automation? Be a part of cutting-edge ETL testing and automation solutions in a dynamic environment, and contribute to high-impact data and transformation initiatives..
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior IT Tester, you will be responsible for performing functional and system testing on complex data-driven systems. You will work closely with both IT and business stakeholders to ensure that data transformations and ETL processes meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
This role is central to ensuring the quality and reliability of our client's data systems. You will be responsible for functional and system testing, delving deep into data lineage and transformations, and spearheading the development of innovative test automation solutions. This position offers a highly collaborative environment within a SAFe scrum team, where your proactive approach to learning and problem-solving will be highly valued. Your technical expertise and proactive mindset will be key to driving continuous improvement and innovation in QA practices.
You are offered
• A challenging and rewarding role within a major Nordic bank
• The opportunity to work with large-scale data systems and cutting-edge technology
• A collaborative environment with skilled professionals in both IT and business domains
• A 6-month consultant assignment with a strong possibility for extension
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Senior IT Tester, you will be instrumental in safeguarding data integrity through comprehensive functional and system testing. Your focus will span from understanding intricate data transformations to designing and implementing advanced test automation strategies, ensuring robust quality assurance across critical programs.
• Perform functional and system testing for data and ETL processes
• Analyze data lineage and transformations to develop robust test scenarios and ensure comprehensive test coverage
• Identify and manage test data aligned with test scenarios and business needs
• Conduct manual ETL testing based on functional and technical documentation
• Drive, propose and implement automation solutions for data quality controls and technical enhancements
• Conduct feasibility studies and develop test automation frameworks and scripts (e.g., Python, Robot Framework)
• Collaborate closely with the Scrum team to drive quality in a SAFe environment
• Coordinate with key business and IT stakeholders to refine and optimize testing requirements
• Review technical solutions developed by peer test automation team members and sign off enhancements.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A minimum of 5+ years of experience in Quality Assurance and testing processes
• Expertise in ETL/Data Ware House/Data Migration Testing.
• Strong SQL knowledge, including Joins.
• Advanced knowledge in Test Automation frameworks (e.g., Robot Framework).
• Good Python Scripting skills.
• Exposure to Git and using Git commands.
• Hands-on experience in Jenkins.
• Good communication skills for collaboration with IT and Business stakeholders.
• Proven ability to perform functional and system testing on complex data systems.
• Experience in a SAFe setup, actively collaborating within a scrum team.
It is meritorious if you have
• Hands-on experience in Hadoop Ecosystem (HIVE and HDFS).
• Advanced knowledge of Slowly Changing Dimensions (SCD).
• Experience with test automation frameworks in the Banking domain (preferably Credit Risk).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Energetic
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
