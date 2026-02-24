Senior IT Service Technician
2026-02-24
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
We are looking for a Senior IT Service Technician to join our IT organization in Stockholm. You will be part of Cambio's IT department and the IT Service Desk team, working closely with fellow IT Service Technicians to deliver world-class internal IT support to our Cambians.
You will work in a modern, Microsoft-based environment, supporting a growing organization with high expectations regarding availability, quality, and user experience. A key part of the role is providing high-priority support to executives and senior stakeholders, where professionalism, trust, and a strong understanding of business impact are essential.
As a senior IT Service Technician, you will act as the right hand to the IT Manager, taking on a leading and guiding role within the Service Desk organization across Stockholm and Linköping. You will play an active part in shaping and evolving our Service Desk function, driving continuous improvement initiatives both within the team and in close collaboration with other internal functions. By leading through example and creating structure, you will help ensure the delivery of top-class, reliable service.
We offer:
The opportunity to deliver first-class, high-priority support while being part of a company that makes a real difference for healthcare and society.
A key role in shaping and developing our Service Desk function, with real influence over processes, ways of working, and user experience.
An environment where you are encouraged to take initiative, drive improvements, and contribute with your competence.
The opportunity to explore and contribute to automation and AI initiatives
Opportunities to grow your technical competence over time, including within applications, Azure, and modern workplace technologies.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will combine hands-on Service Desk work, operational leadership, and continuous improvement, including:
Take an operational leadership role within the Service Desk, supporting, mentoring and guiding colleagues.
Handle and resolve Service Desk tickets, incidents, and requests with a strong focus on quality and user experience.
Work hands-on with Microsoft 365, including Intune, Entra ID (Azure AD), device management, permissions, group management, and license administration.
Provide VIP and executive-level support with a strong sense of professionalism and service excellence.
Drive process improvements within the Service Desk and lead or contribute to projects across different areas to improve how we work and deliver service.
Explore and help develop automation and AI-driven solutions, such as self-service, chatbots, and Copilot-related initiatives, with the possibility to further engage in and support the company's broader AI strategy.
About you
To thrive as a Senior IT Service Technician at Cambio, you are someone who builds strong relationships, enjoys collaborating with colleagues, and takes pride in delivering world-class service. You bring experience from IT support and have a strong service-oriented mindset, remaining calm and focused even in high-priority or unexpected situations.
You are comfortable taking an operationally leading role within the Service Desk, supporting and guiding colleagues, taking ownership of day-to-day operations, and leading by example. A structured way of working comes naturally, along with an understanding of the importance of proper documentation and sustainable processes.
You have a genuine interest in IT and technology and enjoy staying up to date with new developments. When supporting less technically experienced users, you communicate clearly and adapt your language to make complex matters easy to understand.
Requirements
At least 5 years of experience in IT support and IT operations
Experience from an operational team lead role or/and as a project manager
Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft's modern workplace tools, including Entra ID (Azure AD) and Microsoft Intune
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
It's a bonus if you
ITIL Certification, or equivalent experience
Relevant MS Certifications
Additional information:
Place of employment: Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, five days per week in-office
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
The recruitment process will include a personality test and a problem-solving test.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
A healthier tomorrow also means taking care of those who make it possible -explore our employee benefits
Learn more about our recruitment process here.
