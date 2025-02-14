Senior IT Recruiter
2025-02-14
As a Senior IT Recruiter, you will play a pivotal role in attracting, sourcing, and hiring top IT talent to meet our growing business needs. You will collaborate closely with hiring managers, build strong talent pipelines, and ensure a seamless candidate experience. This role requires a strategic mindset, excellent networking skills, and in-depth knowledge of the IT industry.
Job Description
At least 3 year of experience in IT recruitment
Deep understanding of the IT industry, including emerging trends, technologies, and roles.
Strong networking abilities and a successful track record of sourcing high-quality candidates.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport with candidates and stakeholders.
Fluent in English and Swedish
Experience in conducting and coordinating recruitment processes independently
Openness and creative approach to recruitment activities
Self-reliance and good organizational skills
Understanding of data-driven recruitment concept is a plus
Experience in working in an international environment will be a plus
Knowledge of other EU IT Markets will be a plus
Job Responsibilities
Sourcing: Leverage multiple channels (e.g., LinkedIn, job boards, social media, employee referrals) to source and identify qualified IT professionals.
Candidate Screening: Conduct initial screenings and interviews to assess candidates' technical skills, cultural fit, and career aspirations.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Partner with hiring managers to understand their needs, provide market insights, and advise on hiring strategies.
Employer Branding: Enhance the company's employer brand by creating compelling job postings and participating in industry events, career fairs, and online campaigns.
Pipeline Management: Build and maintain a robust pipeline of passive and active IT candidates for current and future roles.
Compliance: Ensure recruitment practices comply with local labor laws and company policies.
