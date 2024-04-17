Senior IT consultant
2024-04-17
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
Job Description
We are looking for you, if you:
• Love to deep dive technology, searching for root causes of issues and come up with structural solutions,
• Have broad experience with SAS 9.4 and/or SAS VIYA,
• Have experience with infrastructure administration,
• Have experience with SAS architecture,
• Have great English communication skills, verbal as well as written,
• Are a team player, persistent, service oriented, customer centric, eager to learn.
You'll get extra points for:
• Knowledge of LINUX (RHEL) is a preference,
• You have experience with Azure pipelines,
• You have experience with Oracle or other relational databases,
• You have experience with scripting languages and automation of manual activities (testing, deployment),
• Knowledge of Ansible technology is a preference,
• Knowledge of relational SRE subjects IT operations.
Your responsibilities:
• Provide high level support for SAS platform - develop and maintain,
• Improve the release process,
Architectural improvements.
