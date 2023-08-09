Senior IT Change Manager (R&D IT)
Do you have expertise in, and passion for, project and programme management? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? If so, AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
ABOUT ASTRAZENECA AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven BioPharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the worlds most serious disease. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
ABOUT THE IT TEAM
We are a growing digital product development and engineering team passionate about delivering innovating solutions to patients and healthcare professionals in clinical studies. Clinical studies are at the core of AstraZeneca business, and this is an outstanding chance to create a new way of thinking in how technology is used to empower and interact with patients.
The digital product development and engineering organization consists of many cross-functional and self-organized/led teams having the people, skills, and resources to deliver their part of the product. We are applying agile methodologies like SAFe and Scrum to continuously deliver new software releases in program increments and are working closely with our business partners to deploy those innovative product features to patients and healthcare professionals in clinical studies at Astrazeneca.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for an experienced and versatile Senior IT Change Manager to streamline and scale our IT change processes including being responsible for the planning, coordination, and implementation of all IT related changes for our products on our digital patient solutions platform. This is a unique opportunity to join one of our pivotal initiatives and have a significant impact on shaping a programme that is delivering innovative solutions to patients and healthcare professionals around the world. The Senior IT Change Manager will obtain a detailed understanding of the platform initiatives, it's products and associated processes and tools to identify and implement improvements, standards and best practices. In addition, the Senior IT Change Manager will work collaboratively with global IT teams, business partners, subject matter authorities, technical leads, partners, and vendors to ensure the platform initiatives align with the global AZ change processes, regulatory requirements, standard operating practices of AZ and industry standards. The ideal candidate has a relentless passion for delivery, strong focus on supporting the team and constantly looks for innovative means to simplify and improve change processes and practices for the platform and its initiatives.
Key accountabilities include:
* Develop and implement IT change management strategies, policies, and procedures for the platform
* Assess and evaluate proposed IT changes, including their impact, risks, and benefits
* Collaborate with partners to define clear objectives, requirements, and plans for each change
* Plan and coordinate the scheduling & execution of IT change activities including change assessments, impact analyses, implementation plans, customer engagement and communication plans
* Ensure proper documentation and approvals of change requests and implementation plans
* Conduct risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies and plans to minimize potential negative impacts of changes, including testing and deployment plans and post-implementation reviews
* Lead and prioritize change requests based on business needs and available resources
* Supervise and report on the progress, effectiveness, and compliance of change management activities.
* Provide guidance and support to project teams and partners throughout the change management process
* Identify areas for continuous improvements and recommend and implement enhancements to scale our change management processes and practices
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Essential
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field or equivalent role experience
* Extensive experience as an IT Change Manager within a complex regulated and multi-national IT environment
* Extensive understanding of change management principles, methodologies, and tools
* Knowledge of ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) frameworks and practices
* Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills
* Strong project management and organizational abilities, with the ability to lead many priorities, changes and deadlines
* Effective communicator with the ability to build relationships and influence team members
Desirable
* Master's degree (business or technical degree)
* Relevant certifications such as ITIL Foundation, Change Management Practitioner, or Project Management Professional (PMP)
* Experience in validation requirements of computerized systems in a regulated environment, preferably the pharmaceutical industry, including familiarity with documentation of regulatory requirements (GxP, Privacy and Risk Management etc.) for computerized systems and infrastructure including software as a medical device (SaMD)
Opening Date: 9th August 2023 Closing Date: 18th August 2023
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be.
So, what's next!
