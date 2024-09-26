Senior IT Business Partner
2024-09-26
Are you ready to use your IT expertise to make a real difference in the bio-pharma industry? As a Senior IT Business Partner at AstraZeneca, you'll have the opportunity to lead the functional/capability IT strategy development, investment planning, and delivery. You'll develop strategic relationships with key collaborators and identify ways for IT to partner with them in achieving and exceeding business objectives. This role is all about driving the delivery of innovative business solutions to create maximum competitive advantage.
Accountabilities:
As a Senior IT Business Partner, you'll be responsible for providing thought leadership and innovation to improve performance by leading groundbreaking projects across functions. You'll partner for business strategy development, providing a tech lens and translating/delivering business priorities. You'll also be the main point of contact for significant service tracking/issues/problems/incidents and drive IT satisfaction, return on investment and TCO improvements.
Essential Skills/Experience:
Rich experience of bio-pharma industry
Experience of identification and implementation of innovative technology solutions
A consistent track record of delivering results
Experience of building high value business cases & mobilising high value investments
Experience of leading teams with a demonstrable track record of motivational & achievement oriented leadership
Experience of handling third party suppliers and have strong network and consulting skills
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Strong influencing, networking and team working skills
High level awareness of developments in the Information Technology marketplace
Demonstrate positive relationship building skills with the ability to influence others to achieve objectives
Proficiency in planning, change management and problem solving and able to resolve issues of a highly sophisticated and strategic nature
Proven ability to relate and respond to business needs in an IT environment
Ability to manage negotiations, expectations and solutions across complex groups
Desirable Skills/Experience:
Experience in AI-Ml focused solutions eg Digital Twins
Experience of Data Foundations and supporting systems
Degree or relevant business qualification
Involvement in pharma thought leadership networks and organisations
Agile development methodologies
Ability to work well in and across diverse global teams
Ability to partner and work in a matrix organisation
At AstraZeneca, we're passionate about patients. We're specialists who are constantly learning, growing, and developing. Our work has a direct impact on patients, transforming our ability to develop life-changing medicines. We're at a crucial stage of our journey in becoming a digital and data-led enterprise. We're driving cross-company change to disrupt the entire industry. It's a dynamic and challenging environment to work in, but that's why we like it. There are countless opportunities to learn and grow. Shape your own path, with support all the way.
