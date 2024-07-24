Senior iOS Engineer, Support Group
Wolt Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
World-class customer service is one of the cornerstones of Wolt Over the years we have dedicated a lot in our in-house built support tooling because we believe it's essential to ensure satisfaction for all of our customers and partners across the 27 countries that we operate in. We take huge pride in our customer operations' quality, so on top of building delightful support experiences in our consumer app, we also want to proactively identify and solve issues even before our customers and partners notice something might be wrong.
Join our Support Funnel team, which is building automations and a self-service support platform to make sure that our more than 20M+ monthly users are able to get help as quickly as possible. The platform will allow us to design self-service flows with a no-code solution, deploying them into the hands of customers in a matter of minutes.
Customer Support is a big deal for us and we will do our best to keep our 38M+ registered customers, 240.000 courier partners, and 150.000 restaurant and retail partners happy.
At Wolt, we don't just have an app for consumers; we also build apps for our courier partners and merchants. In this role, you will be the lead iOS engineer on our cross-functional team, driving the development of our iOS SDKs that will significantly impact all the apps built here at Wolt.
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki or Stockholm. Read more about our remote setup here. If you live outside of these countries - not to worry! We provide relocation support to help you make your way to Finland or Sweden. If you're considering relocation, please let us know your preferred country.
Our humble expectations
We're looking for a passionate iOS engineer who loves crafting beautiful animations and is excited about the architecture that brings them to life. If you have experience building iOS apps with Swift and familiarity with SwiftUI, you might be just who we're looking for!
The ideal candidate has professional experience and is ready to take on more responsibilities as they grow with us. Staying updated with the latest developments is key, so if you're always eager to learn, you'll fit right in. It would be a big plus if you already have experience building SDKs, but please do not shy away from applying even if you haven't.
Quality is at the heart of everything we do-from the user interface to the architecture and source code. We need an engineer who understands the importance of maintainability and has experience with testing processes.
Collaboration drives our success. We seek an engineer who thrives on working and communicating with different teams. We believe in a culture of knowledge sharing and are excited to learn from your experiences.
Next steps
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
The compensation will be a negotiable combination of monthly pay and DoorDash RSUs. The latter makes it exceptionally easy to be excited about our company growing and doing well, as you'll own a piece of the pie. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8810790