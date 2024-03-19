Senior iOS Engineer
2024-03-19
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv, and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a Senior iOS Engineer, you will be deeply involved in the whole lifecycle of product development on iOS, from idea generation to making design decisions, from requirement analysis to product decisions, and from development to release while working with a talented cross-functional team consisting of Android, Backend & Product and under the guidance of our CSO & Co-founder of Truecaller.
What do we expect from you
5+ years of overall experience with iOS development.
Deep understanding of object-oriented programming using Swift.
Hands-on experience in developing desktop, mobile, or web apps using the Flutter framework.
Have experience in the full lifecycle of app development, from setting up environment, configuration, development, testing to release.
Deep understanding and hands-on experience in iOS application development (architectures, design, tools, SDKs)
Familiarity with integrations with RESTful APIs.
Experience with deploying/reviewing apps to the Apple App Store. Knowledge of the Apple App Store release process.
A believer and practitioner of writing clean code.
Excellent to-the-point communication skills in English.
Startup or equivalent experience working in a fast-paced development environment.
What will you work on
Be involved in the whole cycle of product development on iOS in the New Initiatives team from idea generation to delivery and analysis.
Write clean, understandable, testable, and efficient code with a focus on solid technical stability and great user experience.
Proactively shape up product requirements into deliverable features while keeping user needs in mind.
Be part of cross-team technical initiatives, participate in, and contribute to the team's Agile practices.
Contribute towards the overall betterment of iOS discipline within Truecaller.
Make a dent in the universe by building the next big thing for millions of users worldwide.
It would be great if you also have
Familiarity with UI/UX best practices.
Experience working with the backend.
Knowledge and understanding of Firebase.
Knowledge of Jenkins and release processes.
Knowledge of building custom UI components, caching, and background processing is a plus.
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, top-up parental leave, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership (SATS).
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a daily free breakfast, a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, or have fun with your colleagues at the playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
