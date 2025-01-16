Senior iOS Developer
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
And now, we're on a quest to find our Senior iOS Developer, someone as passionate as we are about making the world a happier place and enriching lives through the world of reading. Join our extraordinary team, and let's script a future where every day is a chapter of discovery, and every book is a key to a richer life.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Senior iOS Developer at Nextory you will work with developing the most vital parts of the user experience: the audio player and reader. With an analytical and creative mindset and tech-savvy approach to create iOS magic. You will be part of a team that also holds the responsibility for highly loved functionalities such as favoring, following and downloading content into the users library - exciting stuff! You will use your analytical and creative mindset to create a magical experience for our customers.
You will collaborate closely with product and engineering peers across the company to understand the needs of the users and figure out the best way to solve them - always with the continuous aspiration to increase reading! The position is based in Stockholm and you report to the Engineering Manager in the team
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company. We believe that you would like to be in the forefront of creating seamless platforms, with a mix of integrations to external parties and mobile back-ends. We believe that you take pride in our product, that you love to drive (app) development, that you are always striving to improve and that you believe that quality is key. You thrive working in a dynamic and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our product and your team!
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe you have, for the field, relevant educational background
• We believe you have a 6 + years of experience from working with iOS
• We believe that you have great knowledge in Swift as well as SwiftUI
• We believe that you have experience from working with Combine and that you use CoreData in your daily work. Knowledge of AVFoundation and architectural patterns are also welcome
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile. Also, we would love a pitch of why you are the tech-savvy person we are looking for!
