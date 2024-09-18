Senior Internal Auditor at Scania Group
About us
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, Scania is driving the transition towards a sustainable transport system and creating a world of mobility that is better for businesses, society and the environment.
Scania Group Internal Audit (GIA) is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value and improve an organisation's operations. It helps the organisation accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes. GIA has the global responsibility for the execution of the internal audit activities covering all processes at Scania. The Chief Audit Executive administratively reports to the CEO and functionally to the Audit Committee.
The position
Commercial Operations Audit Department (ZAC), as part of GIA has the responsibility to execute audits covering Commercial Operations processes at Scania.
We are now looking for a Senior Internal Auditor who can make an important contribution to the success of the GIA, being part of the ZAC team. In this role you will be reporting to the Head of ZAC. You will be working in an international environment, closely collaborating and coordinating activities with Management and Process Owners and other stakeholders in the Business Units. You will get an opportunity to overview and understand the Scania business model, and to create a network in Scania's organization and the other brands within TRATON Group.
You have high energy and drive, are eager to learn being proactive and structured in your work as well as having solid experience and an active interest in data analytics and in performing data-driven audits.
Meeting diverse cultures and colleagues from various functions and countries requires you to be a highly professional, social and diplomatic person. The position is located at the Global Headquarters in Södertälje, Sweden but the field work can be carried out worldwide which means that international travelling is part of the position.
Key responsibilities
Conduct Audit Projects which includes preparation, field work and reporting, timely and in accordance with the established audit process;
Working collaboratively with the process owners throughout the audits to identify deviations and propose solutions (actions) for improvement;
Proactively following-up and closing of actions from performed audits;
Play an active role in developing the audit processes and methodology which particularly includes enhancement of data-driven audits using data analytics to increase coverage and assurance level;
Participate in the risk assessment process and preparation of the annual audit plan, as well as in regular (quarterly) updates as part of the agile way of audit planning;
Working with internal teams and external co-sourced partners;
Building cross-functional networks, gaining deep understanding of the various process, maintaining up to date awareness of relevant internal and external requirements, and applying the knowledge gained in the day to day audit work while working independently;
We will expect you to deliver high quality audits and provide oversight, coaching and feedback on peer and team members performance to support their development;
Your profile
University degree in Business Administration, Finance, Engineering, Computer/Data Science or equivalent;
Minimum 5 years of internal and external auditing experience. Automotive industry experience as well as experience from finance or commercial operations would be a plus;
Advanced knowledge of MS Office applications (Excel, Power Point, Word etc) ;
Extensive experience and an active interest in data analytics using various tools
(e.g. PowerBI, ACL) ;
Demonstrates proactiveness in enhancing current skills and shares expertise with others, teaching and explaining concepts;
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral. Swedish is considered a strong advantage.
Project management skills and well-developed interpersonal skills being a team player as well as capacity to work independently;
Excellent analytical skills and the ability to see the big picture as well as the details;
Ability to undertake international travelling;
We offer
You will be offered continuous training in order to boost your development and performance.
As an employee of Scania, we offer extraordinary career opportunities and development in addition to other benefits such as private lease car, flexible working hours, hybrid way of working, lunch at reduced prices and more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje as well as a co-working hub in Sergel Stockholm.
We offer a comprehensive relocation package for individuals and their families moving from outside of Sweden.
About Scania
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive service offering. Scania offers vehicle financing, insurance and rental services to enable our customers to focus on their core business. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engine. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. Visit our website for more information www.scania.com Så ansöker du
