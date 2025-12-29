Senior Internal Auditor
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, Scania is driving the transition towards a sustainable transport system and creating a world of mobility that is better for businesses, society, and the environment.
Scania Group Internal Audit (GIA) is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value and improve an organisation's operations. Industrial, IT and Administration Audit Department (ZAO), as part of GIA has the responsibility to execute audits covering all processes at Scania, except Commercial operations related for which GIA has separate dedicated departments.
We are now looking for a Senior Internal Auditor who can make an important role to the success of Group Internal Audit. Being part of a team comprising individuals from various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences driven by a shared vision and goals. A team that fosters creativity and innovation, and committed to achieving excellence. By combining our diverse perspectives, motivation, and competence, we continuously add value to the organization. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
In this role you will be reporting to the Head of ZAO. You will be working in an international environment, closely collaborating and coordinating activities with Management and Process Owners and other stakeholders at Scania.
Role Summary
Conduct audits which includes preparation, field work and reporting
Working collaboratively with the process owners throughout the audits to identify deviations and propose solutions (actions) for improvement
Proactively following-up and closing of actions from the performed audits
Play an active role in developing the audit processes and methodology which particularly includes enhancement of data-driven audits using data analytics to increase coverage, assurance level, efficiency and effectiveness
Participate in the risk assessment process and preparation of the annual audit plan, as well as in regular updates as part of the agile way of audit planning
Build cross-functional networks
Who you are
University degree in Business Administration, Finance, Engineering, Data Science
or equivalent;
Minimum 5 years of auditing experience of which minimum 3 years on internal audit position.
Automotive industry experience, as well as IT Audit experience would be considered a strong advantage;
Well-developed interpersonal skills, being a team player as well as ability to work independently;
Extensive experience in using data analytics for risk assessment and audits execution;
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral.
Meeting diverse cultures and colleagues from various functions and countries requires you to be a highly professional, social and diplomatic person. High integrity as well as project management skills and well-developed interpersonal skills are required for the successful fulfilment of the role.
The position is located at the Global Headquarters in Södertälje, Sweden but the field work can be carried out worldwide.
Scania Offers
At Scania, we believe that our people are our greatest strength. As part of our team, you'll be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking legal department with global reach and real impact.
With Scania's Head office in Södertälje as your main location, we offer a dynamic and flexible workplace with hybrid work options.
Benefits include sound and sustainable working hours, continuous professional development, a supportive and inclusive workplace culture, bonus potential, pension and generous vacation, parental leave and time bank policy.
Application
Your application should include a CV, and copies of any relevant certificates. The last day of application is 2026-01-08. Interviews will be held continuously, and we will therefore need your application in English as soon as possible. A background check might be conducted for this position.
