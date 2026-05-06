Senior Infrastructure Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will lead a large global initiative focused on replacing network hardware across a complex international IT environment. The assignment covers routers, switches, and surrounding network solutions, where success depends on creating structure, aligning stakeholders, and driving steady execution with minimal disruption to the business.
In this role, you will own the program from planning and scope definition through delivery, handover, and follow-up. You will work closely with network specialists, architects, operations teams, business stakeholders, and external vendors in an environment where many dependencies need to come together at the right time. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy turning technical complexity into a clear, actionable plan with visible global impact.
Job DescriptionYou will define scope, objectives, delivery plans, milestones, and rollout plans for the global hardware replacement initiative.
You will lead the replacement of routers, switches, and related network solutions across multiple regions and sites.
You will identify risks, dependencies, and mitigation actions in a complex infrastructure landscape and drive them proactively.
You will coordinate technical teams, business stakeholders, and external vendors to keep delivery aligned and moving forward.
You will manage communication around scope, progress, risks, and business impact with steering groups and key stakeholders.
You will handle changes, deviations, and escalations in a structured way while maintaining quality and delivery focus.
You will plan and secure the right internal and external resources together with technical leads and suppliers.
You will follow up on KPIs, progress, and dependencies, and ensure clear reporting, handover, lessons learned, and improvement proposals.
RequirementsDeep experience leading network-related initiatives in complex infrastructure environments.
Strong background in end-to-end project management, from scope and roadmap to delivery and handover.
Experience driving large-scale replacement of network hardware such as routers, switches, and related solutions.
Ability to work effectively in a global environment with multiple stakeholders, cross-functional teams, and external vendors.
Strong skills in stakeholder management, risk management, planning, follow-up, and structured execution.
Ability to communicate complex technical topics clearly and effectively to both technical and business audiences.
A confident and senior leadership style, with the ability to create clarity, accountability, and collaboration.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7687811-1983882". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9894389