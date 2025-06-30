Senior Infrastructure Architect to atNorth, Göteborg
2025-06-30
Do you thrive in technically complex environments and have a passion for building robust, large-scale infrastructure? Are you ready to take the next step in your career and help shape the architecture, processes, and future direction of a High-Performance Computing (HPC) platform? If so, the Senior Infrastructure Architect role at atNorth might be the right opportunity for you.
At atNorth, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions as a service, providing our customers with access to scalable, secure, and highly optimized HPC environments without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure. Our platform combines state-of-the-art hardware-including CPUs, GPUs, high-speed networks like InfiniBand, and advanced storage systems-with expert operational support, enabling organizations to focus on their compute-intensive workloads while we handle the infrastructure.
The Role
As a Senior Infrastructure Architect at atNorth, you will play a key role in leading the technical development of our HPC environment. You'll work closely with the HPC Operations Manager and take ownership of the architectural decisions, the operational maturity of our systems, and the technical development of the infrastructure team in Gothenburg.
You will focus on building scalable and maintainable infrastructure, creating and refining internal routines and best practices, and ensuring high performance and reliability across compute, networking, and storage layers. This role combines strategic thinking with hands-on implementation, Intand you are expected to actively contribute to both. You will be an integral part of our international HPC team, with strong collaboration across locations and disciplines.
Your primary responsibilities within the team involve:
Designing and developing the technical architecture of our HPC infrastructure.
Setting standards and routines for system management, deployment processes, and monitoring practices.
Supporting the technical development and structure of the local team, including acting as a technical sounding board.
Leading implementation and integration of compute, storage, and network components in a high-performance environment.
Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to align design choices with customer and business needs.
Identifying opportunities for improvement and driving continuous development of our platform and processes.
This position involves a mix of technical leadership, architectural decision-making, and close collaboration with engineering teams. You report to the HPC Operations Manager in Gothenburg and will work closely with both local and remote colleagues. We offer hybrid work arrangements, but due to the team's location, we prefer candidates based in the Gothenburg region.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role, you are expected to have a solid background in Linux-based infrastructure, automation, and systems architecture. You bring at least five years of experience, probably in a role as an infrastructure architect, along with several additional years of hands-on experience in infrastructure or systems engineering. Your career includes working in complex environments-such as data center operations, enterprise-scale systems, or cloud platforms or other -where you have made architectural decisions with long-term impact on system performance, scalability, and reliability. A relevant academic degree in computer science, systems engineering, or a related technical field is also required.You have strong expertise in Linux system administration in large-scale or high-availability environments, and you are proficient in infrastructure-as-code tools such as Ansible, Puppet, or Terraform. You also have a deep understanding of virtualization, networking, and storage technologies-preferably including KVM, CEPH, or InfiniBand. You are experienced in designing, monitoring, and troubleshooting complex infrastructure systems, and you write scripts in Bash and Python with ease. Experience with additional languages such as Go or Java is considered a plus. Previous involvement in mentoring engineers, leading technical discussions, or contributing to team workflows and process development is highly valued.
In addition to your technical expertise, we place great emphasis on your personal qualities. You are structured, solution-oriented, and collaborative, with a strong sense of ownership and a commitment to high standards in everything you do.
Do you want to know more?
In this recruitment, atNorth collaborates with Level Recruitment. You apply for the position by clicking on the "apply" button next to this. For questions, contact recruitment consultant Stina Koskijev on 08-120 50 421 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
. Please note that no applications are accepted by email.
Please apply with a CV where you clearly describe which parts of the role you have previous experience with.
The selection of applications takes place continuously.
Welcome with your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556766-4312), http://atnorth.com/ Arbetsplats
atNorth AB Kontakt
Stina Koskijev stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se Jobbnummer
9410387