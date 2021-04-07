Senior Ice & Rain Protection System Engineer - Heart Aerospace AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

About Heart AerospaceHeart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.Role OverviewWe are seeking a Senior Mechanical Systems Engineer to help us design and develop the aircraft mechanical and utility systems. As an all-electric aircraft, the mechanical systems will be electrically controlled and electrically powered, requiring an innovative approach to the system design. This will be a broad role covering design, analysis and testing.Qualifications & ExperienceBS or MS in engineering (Electrical/Electronics).Minimum 10 years experience with design, development & certification of aircraft Ice & Rain Protection Systems (IRPS).Experience with aircraft mechanical system certification (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25).Working knowledge of Airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254)Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.Eagerness to work with others.Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.The ideal candidate would haveExperience working in an aerospace start-up environment.Experience with electro-expulsive de-ice systems.Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761).Heart Aerospace is a Swedish startup making electric regional airplanes. Heart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable transportation for regional travel to every corner of the world. Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. Our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.