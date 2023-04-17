Senior HR Specialist

Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Nacka
2023-04-17


Project Scope
We are currently looking for a senior HR specialist at our Kista office to support leading experts to better leverage their value.
Responsibilities
Recruitment of leading experts
Management and development of experts
Qualifications requirements
To be successful in this role the candidate should have more than 3 years' working experience as a recruitment HR (not including intern or working student), preferably in an international company.
Have deep understanding and rich experience in expert management, and HR project transformation, and work experience in top 500 companies is preferred.
Excellent working proficiency in English (written and spoken) and Swedish.
Likes to accept challenges and changes, optimistic and loves work.

Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB (org.nr 556803-6585)
Skalholtsgatan 10 (visa karta)
131 52  KISTA

