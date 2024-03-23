Part-time Project Manager Assistant for expanding Olink
2024-03-23
An opportunity has opened up for you who want to be part of a rapidly growing life science company dedicated to advancing the understanding of human diseases. At Olink, you will work with world-leading technology and products contributing to the development of precision medicine. We are seeking an individual who is pursuing studies related to Life Science and who has previous experience working in an administrative role. Take advantage of this opportunity and apply for a position that genuinely contributes to enhancing people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
Over a few years, Olink has evolved from a small company offering analysis of a few hundred proteins to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a robust global presence. They now conduct analyses covering over 5000 proteins. Their products are utilized in medical areas such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. In a span of five years, the company has analyzed over a million samples, generating nearly 90 million data points for hundreds of customers, including research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. In the role of Project Manager Assistant, you will be part of the Scientific Content Team, which currently consists of four members. Your tasks will involve a variety of responsibilities aimed at ensuring smooth operations within the team. You'll be actively involved in creating content like images, data files, lists, and FAQs, all crucial for the projects. Additionally, you'll assist Product Managers in updating documents using Olink's sales enablement tool, while also keeping a keen eye on tracking these updates and maintaining the tool's structure. This group is closely tied to other internal functions, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of the work. You are welcomed into a group with colleagues from different nationalities with an open, driven and helpful atmosphere.
Your role at Olink is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Olink. The assignment will be part-time, approximately 2 hours per day, and is expected to last at least six months ahead. There might be a chance for extension, provided there is space for it, and all parties are satisfied with the collaboration.
You are offered
• Flexible hours to fit around your studies
• To become part of a stable organization where your initiatives and ideas are valued
• The opportunity to work in an innovative, international environment at a company that values diversity and inclusion
• Work at an organization that our current consultants describe as a fantastic workplace
Work tasks
• Assist Product Managers with various administrative tasks
• Coordinate and track projects, milestones and deliverables across teams
• Help create/structure internal processes
• Monitoring all the changes that need to be done for manuals and keep track of deadlines for releases
• Archive and organize documents
• Take notes on meetings
• Keep track of the inbox
• Studying something related to Life Science and have at least 1 year left of your studies
• Have experience working with administrative tasks
• Have the ability to multitask and prioritize tasks effectively
• Good knowledge of the MS Office package
• Has excellent proficiency in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in Product Management
• Experience working in Salesforce
As an individual, you are driven, structured, and flexible. You thrive on social interactions and possess excellent communication skills. You have an ability to pay attention to details and enjoy solving problems. Given that you'll be part of a team, strong cooperation skills are essential.
Other information
• Start: ASAP
• Scope: Part-time, approx 12 h/week
• Placement: Central in Uppsala
• Other: Primarily work on site but with the possibility to work remote
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Olink - HERE! Ersättning
